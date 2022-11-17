Loungefly Reveals Epic Pop! LACC He-Man Castle Grayskull Backpack (Exclusive)

Loungefly and Dreamworks have something special for Masters of the Universe fans heading to Los Angeles Comic-Con, and we've got your exclusive first look! Fans in attendance at Los Angeles Comic-Con can pick up this exclusive Pop! By Loungefly Dreamworks He-Man Castle Grayskull Backpack, and as you can see in the images starting on the next slide, it is absolutely epic. The Castle Grayskull Backpack features an actual opening Jaw Bridge (thanks to a spiffy magnet), and inside the backpack, fans will find a Temple of Darkness Sorceress Pop, who also has a zip-able dome inside the backpack for carrying.

The He-Man Castle Grayskull Backpack will launch on December 2nd and can be picked up exclusively at Los Angeles Comic-Con, which runs from December 2nd through the 4th, and it will cost $105. You can check out all of the up-close images starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description below.

Pop! by LF Dreamworks LACC He-Man Castle Grayskull Backpack

Launch Date: 12/2

MSRP: $105

Description: By the power of Grayskull, open the Jaw Bridge™! Take on the day with our Pop! by Loungefly DreamWorks Los Angeles Comic-Con He-Man™ Castle Grayskull Backpack. This exclusive accessory brings Castle Grayskull to life in 3D applique and debossed details. The formidable green skull façade features a drawbridge that opens and closes with a magnet. Inside, you'll find a Pop! of the Temple of Darkness Sorceress™, who is ready to fight against evil, comfort those in need, and protect and preserve the Swords of Power™. This exclusive Pop! nestles inside a dome that can be zipped closed. Stone architectural details carry around on the side pockets, and if you venture around to the back, you'll find a printed image of Pop! He-Man with the Swords of Power. Take flight on any journey with the forces of He-Man and the Temple of Darkness Sorceress at your back. Act fast to collect this Loungefly exclusive; supplies are limited. Backpack features include gunmetal-colored hardware, adjustable straps, side pockets, vegan leather (polyurethane), and applique, debossed, and printed details. Vinyl figure is approximately 4-inches tall. Note the coordinating lining. This backpack is an officially licensed Dreamworks product. Approximate backpack dimensions: 9"W x 13.5"H x 4"D (Width is measured across the bottom of the backpack.)