MOTU Castle Grayskull Backpack and Funko Pop LACC 2022 Exclusive Bundle Is Available Now

L.A. Comic Con 2022 kicks off today, and Funko and Loungefly are offering this outstanding He-Man Masters of the Universe Castle Greyskull mini-backpack and Diamond Collection Temple of Darkness Sorceress Pop bundle as an exclusive. The Jaw Bridge on the bag actually opens and closes! One of only 3000 pieces, you can grab it here at the Funko shop for $105 while it lasts – which probably won't be long. When it sells out, you'll be able to find it here on eBay.

"By the power of Grayskull, open the Jaw Bridge! Take on the day with our Pop! by Loungefly DreamWorks 2022 Los Angeles Comic Con He-Man Castle Grayskull Backpack. This exclusive accessory brings Castle Grayskull to life in 3D applique and debossed details. The formidable green skull façade features a drawbridge that opens and closes with a magnet. Inside, you'll find a Diamond Collection Pop! of the Temple of Darkness Sorceress, who is ready to fight against evil, comfort those in need, and protect and preserve the Swords of Power."

"This exclusive Pop! nestles inside a dome that can be zipped closed. Stone architectural details carry around on the side pockets, and if you venture around to the back, you'll find a printed image of Pop! He-Man with the Swords of Power. Take flight on any journey with the forces of He-Man and the Temple of Darkness Sorceress at your back. Act fast to collect this Loungefly exclusive; this exclusive is a limited edition 3,000-piece count.

Backpack features include gunmetal-colored hardware, adjustable straps, side pockets, vegan leather (polyurethane), and applique, debossed, and printed details. Note the coordinating lining."