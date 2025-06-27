M3GAN Is the Star of The Latest Exclusive Funko Pop

If you went and saw the first comedy-robot-slasher film M3GAN, then you know this girl is here to slay in more ways than one. The new drop of Funko Pops proves that to be true with the new Entertainment Earth Exclusive metallic M3GAN Pop, which adds even more style to the already stylish murderous robot. A Funko Pop of M3GAN’s iconic dance from the first film, the one that went semi-viral, is also included in the wave, as well as a common M3GAN Pop. Head to Entertainment Earth here to see everything including the Exclusive Pop. The commons should also be coming to Amazon and Hot Topic soon. Additional info can be found below.

M3GAN Metallic Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

M3GAN (Dancing) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

M3GAN Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

M3GAN Funko Pops with Metallic Exclusive Order at Entertainment Earth

The original M3GAN ended up earning $173.4 million on a $12 million budget, meaning that it was no surprise when it secured a sequel. That sequel, M3GAN 2.0, is playing in theaters starting today. Taking a sort of Terminator 2 approach, the villain of the first one, M3GAN herself, must defend her people against a second killer robot. The taglines of the poster read “Humanity’s Greatest Threat is Now Our Only Hope” and “She Was Built to Obey.” Menaching, but if the film’s anything like the first one, we know the campy tone will come out on top.

M3GAN 2.0 brings back the cast from the first film. M3GAN 2.0 stars Violet McGraw as Cady, Allison Williams as Gemma, and Amie Donald as M3GAN. Returning as the voice of M3GAN is Jenna Davis. The new villainous Robot doll AMELIA is brought to life by newcomer Ivanna Sakhno. Sakhno is best known for her role as Shin Hati on Star Wars: Ahsoka.

While early reviews have said that the new slasher might not be as iconic as the first, it seems there should be enough camp to satisfy whatever craving you might’ve had.

M3GAN 2.0 breaks into theaters on June 27.



