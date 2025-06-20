M3GAN 2.0 Is Ready for Battle in Exclusive New Poster

M3GAN gears up for battle in a new poster for the upcoming sequel M3GAN 2.0, which we can exclusively reveal today. The stylish one-sheet leans more into the film’s action elements, depicting the upgraded M3GAN standing against a bright, eye-catching orange background. Behind her, the movie’s villain AMELIA lingers, illustrating the core conflict of M3GAN 2.0. The poster is heavily influenced by classic Japanese kaiju films, selling the film as the ultimate showdown between the two killer robots. In many ways, it’s a fitting piece of marketing given the movie’s tone and summer release date. The poster makes M3GAN 2.0 look like the next big studio tentpole this season.

The artwork was designed by Phantom City Creative in partnership with Mutant. The poster’s taglines read “Humanity’s greatest threat is now our only hope” and “She was built to obey. Now she chooses to protect,” referencing M3GAN’s shift from villain to hero. It is also available for purchase on the Blumhouse shop. Check out the latest M3GAN 2.0 poster in the space below:

M3GAN 2.0 is gearing up for its release on June 27th. While it’s a sequel to a horror film, the promotional campaign has taken on a more self-aware, comedic vibe, tapping more into the franchise’s campy aspects. Many have pointed out how the film’s plot feels like a riff on Terminator 2: Judgment Day, with M3GAN taking on a protector role as she defends Cady and Gemma from the dangerous AMELIA. Similar this new poster, the M3GAN 2.0 trailers have been heavy on action set pieces.

The first M3GAN was a big box office hit when it opened back in 2022, grossing $180 million worldwide against a budget of only $12 million. Universal is confident that the sequel can be as much of a draw by giving it a prime summer release date. M3GAN 2.0 opens just before several notable tentpoles in July, including Universal’s own Jurassic World Rebirth.

M3GAN 2.0 reunites the core cast from the first film, starring Violet McGraw as Cady, Allison Williams as Gemma, and Amie Donald as M3GAN. Returning as the voice of M3GAN is Jenna Davis. The most prominent newcomer to the series is Ivanna Sakhno as the antagonist AMELIA. Sakhno is best known for her role as Shin Hati on Star Wars: Ahsoka.

The M3GAN franchise is set to continue beyond M3GAN 2.0. While it remains to be seen if the mainline series will get a third installment (which seems likely if the sequel is a hit), there’s a spinoff planned for release next year. Titled SOULM8TE, the film leans more into erotic aspects, as it follows a grieving widower who purchases an android to help him process the loss of his wife. SOULM8TE is currently scheduled to premiere in January 2026.

