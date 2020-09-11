Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit RC Kart Set Pre-Orders Are Coming Soon

(Photo: Nintendo)

One of Nintendo's biggest and most surprising announcements during their recent Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct event was Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for the Nintendo Switch. Created in partnership with Velean Studios, the game will bring Super Mario Kart into the real world with a physical RC Kart and track elements that can be used to race on custom courses in your home. We have all of the details below, including the first retailers that will have the kits available to pre-order.

Nintendo's trailer (see below) will illustrate how the game works. Basically, you'll be racing an RC Kart on a home track, competing against other physical Karts and digital opponents. The physical Kart will also respond to in-game boosts and items. Like the Labo kits before it, the Home Circuit kits are another whimsical way that Nintendo is attempting to make gaming a more physical experience.

The Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit sets will be available in Mario and Luigi versions for $99.99. Listings are live (but not currently active) here at Best Buy and here at Walmart (Mario) / Walmart (Luigi) with a release date slated for October 16th. Note that Walmart briefly had the sets up for pre-order last night before selling out, so we expect the Best Buy links to go live at any moment - perhaps as early as today, September 11th. Either way, you might want to sign up for notifications.

