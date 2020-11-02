Marvel Legends Full-Scale War Machine Electronic Helmet is Live

Marvel Monday and Star Wars Mando Monday are colliding today, and it looks like we're in store for some fun stuff from Hasbro. On the Marvel side, this includes a J. Jonah Jameson Retro figure and a new Marvel Legends Series electronic helmet based on James Rhodes' War Machine armor.

The War Machine helmet is a 1:1 scale wearable replica that features electronic lights and sounds that are activated by the detachable faceplate. It's available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $99.99, but keep in mind that it appears to be a simple repaint of the original Marvel Legends Iron Man helmet replica. That version can be found here on Amazon or here at Best Buy on sale for $82.99 at the time of writing.

The release of the War Machine helmet follows hot on the heels of Hasbro's release of the new Captain America shield featured in the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

The new Marvel Legends Captain America Shield is a 1:1 scale replica that measures 24-inches across. It features the segmented design that we've seen on Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) shield in Avengers: Endgame and Falcon and the Winter Solider. It also appears to include the faux leather straps seen in Hasbro's previous Cap shield props.

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Falcon and Winter Soldier Captain America Shield Prop Replica are up and running here at Entertainment Earth for $119.99 with free shipping. Note that the original Marvel Legends Captain America shield appears to be discontinued at this point (the classic version is still available for $99), so grab the The Falcon and the Winter Soldier version while you can.

