Marvel’s Thunderbolts Announces Home Release Dates (And a Killer New Avengers SteelBook)

The newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is wrapping up its theatrical run and is now preparing for its highly anticipated home debut. Thunderbolts*, the team-up featuring the film franchise’s iteration of the New Avengers, stands out as one of the most acclaimed MCU films since the Infinity Saga concluded in 2019. The ensemble picture focused more on dealing with issues like depression than solely moving the franchise forward, and fans loved it for its honest approach. Two months after its initial theatrical bow, Jack Schreier’s Thunderbolts* is going to be making the leap to digital platforms, followed by a full physical rollout that includes a fantastic 4K UHD SteelBook.

Disney announced on Wednesday that Marvel’s Thunderbolts* is going to be available for purchase or rental on digital platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home beginning July 1st. Four weeks later, on July 29th, the film will be available to buy on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats. Details on the editions that you’ll be able to purchase can be found below.

The physical editions are going to include a slew of special features, including a full director’s commentary track and multiple deleted scenes. In addition, the 4K version will have two limited releases — a SteelBook that focuses on the New Avengers branding, as well as a “pop up” case that will be sold exclusively at Walmart. The pre-orders for the Thunderbolts* physical editions aren’t live just yet, but they should be going up very soon. You can check for the SteelBook and other editions at Amazon, or at Walmart, where you can buy the limited pop-up version seen here:

Here’s the full list of special features included on the Thunderbolts* Blu-ray release:

Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut. Door is Unliftable Gary Announcement

Assembling a Team to Remember – Spend a bit of quality time with the cast and crew of Thunderbolts* as they divulge how the film’s fictional team of superpowered mavericks, misfits and antiheroes was assembled.

Around the World and Back Again – Discover the eclectic locations and astounding production design that helped make Thunderbolts* a rousing reality, including a visit to the sprawling sets in Kuala Lumpur where we join Florence Pugh performing stunts atop one of planet Earth’s tallest buildings and blowing up buildings on the streets.

All About Bob, Sentry & The Void – Deep dive into the making of three different characters: Bob, Sentry, and The Void – all performed by Lewis Pullman.

Gag Reel – Enjoy fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Thunderbolts*.

Director’s Audio Commentary – Watch the film with audio commentary by director Jake Schreier.

Will you be grabbing a copy of Thunderbolts* when it makes its way home next month? Let us know in the comments!