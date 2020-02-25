Marvel’s Spider-Man Maximum Venom Hasbro Toy Line is Available Now

Over the weekend at New York Toy Fair 2020, Hasbro unveiled a line of figures and roleplay gear based on Maximum Venom, the upcoming third season of Marvel’s Spider-Man animated series on Disney XD. The collection includes Marvel Legends figures, 12-inch Titan Hero figures, roleplay masks, and even figures that will spew ooze all over your clean carpets.

The vast majority of Hasbro’s new Maximum Venom products are exclusive to Walmart, and several of the items are already available to order. At the time of writing, the available lineup consists mostly of Titan Hero figures, but keep tabs on that link as the Marvel Legends figures could arrive at any moment. In the meantime, a complete breakdown of what you can expect is available below.

SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM TITAN HERO VENOMIZED CAPTAIN AMERICA FIGURE

“(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2020)

Imagine the world of MAXIMUM VENOM with this 12-inch-scale VENOMIZED CAPTAIN AMERICA figure. The classic CAPTAIN AMERICA design is inspired by the MARVEL Universe and the 6 accessories feature a VENOMIZED twist as seen in the SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM animated series. Load and re-load the VENOMIZED projectile into the Blast Gear Launcher (included), connect launcher to the Blast Gear CAPTAIN AMERICA figure and fire with the push of a button! Includes figure, and 6 accessories.”

SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM TITAN HERO VENOM FIGURE

“HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Spring 2020)

VENOM is now deluxe-sized with this 14-inch TITAN HERO SERIES figure! This SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM TITAN HERO VENOM figure features classic design with muscles and a VENOM tongue sticking out from an evil, grinning, fang-filled mouth. Imagine the vile villain lurking through the city in the world of SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM with this VENOM figure from the TITAN HERO SERIES! This figure features classic design inspired by the MARVEL comics and the SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM animated series. Connect VENOM figure to Titan Hero Blast Gear accessories (each sold separately) via a back port to fire projectiles.”

SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM TITAN HERO MILES MORALES FIGURE

“(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $9.99/Available: Spring 2020)

Imagine the world of SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM with this 12-inch-scale MILES MORALES figure. This figure features classic MILES MORALES design inspired by the MARVEL Universe and a VENOMIZED twist as seen in the SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM animated series. Connect figures to Titan Hero Blast Gear accessories (each sold separately) via a back port to fire projectiles.”

SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM TITAN HERO GHOST-SPIDER FIGURE

“(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $9.99/Available: Spring 2020)

Imagine the world of SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM with this 12-inch-scale GHOST-SPIDER figure. This figure features classic GHOST-SPIDER design inspired by the MARVEL Universe and a VENOMIZED twist featured in the SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM animated series. Connect figures to Titan Hero Blast Gear accessories (each sold separately) via a back port to fire projectiles.”

SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM IRON MAN VS. VENOMIZED HULK FIGURE 2-PACK

“(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2020)

Imagine the world of SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM with these 12-inch-scale figures! The SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM IRON MAN VS. VENOMIZED HULK Figure 2-Pack features classic design with a VENOMIZED twist featured in the SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM animated series. Connect figures to Titan Hero Blast Gear accessories (each sold separately) via a back port to fire projectiles. SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM figures and role-play accessories are inspired by the animated show on Disney XD! Includes 2 figures.”

SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM 12.5-INCH VENOM OOZE FIGURE

“(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: Fall 2020)

Alien ooze drips out of the mouth of the sinister symbiote – VENOM! Enter the world of SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM with this 12.5-inch VENOM OOZE figure. When kids put purple ooze in the back of the figure, it drips out of the mouth in a gross and sinister symbiote display. Turn the knob on the figure’s back to flick its terrifying tongue envenomed with the evil stretchy spew before your eyes! This figure features a dark, villainous design inspired by the iconic supervillain from the SPIDER-MAN animated series. Includes figure and compound.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH VENOMIZED CAPTAIN AMERICA FIGURE

“(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2020)

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 6-inch-scale MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH VENOMIZED CAPTAIN AMERICA figure, inspired by the MARVEL character. This figure features premium design, detail, and articulation for poseability and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH VENOMIZED GHOST SPIDER FIGURE

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2020)

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH VENOMIZED MILES MORALES FIGURE

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2020)

SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM: VENOM BURST FIGURE

“(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $7.99/Available: Spring 2020)

Squeeze, ooze, surprise! Enter the world of SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM with this VENOM BURST figure. When fans squeeze the sides of the VENOM BURST figure, ooze gushes out along with a second hidden figure! It’s an ooze-filled surprise that’s definitely “venomized”! Outer symbiote figures feature a “venomized” design inspired by MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN animated series on Disney XD and include VENOM, ANTI-VENOM, CARNAGE, CAP SYMBIOTE, ANTI- VENOM GROOT, and SYMBIOTE GROOT! Surprise inner characters include GAMMA HULK, CAPTAIN AMERICA, RED SPIDER-MAN, BLACK SPIDER-MAN, LIGHTENING THOR, GROOT, METALLIC IRON MAN, MILES MORALES, RED IRON MAN, GREEN GOBLIN, ASTRAL DOCTOR STRANGE, and MODOK. Each figure also comes in a can that’s perfect for storing excess ooze. Collect all SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM: VENOM BURST figures to maximize the “venomized” fun! Each figure sold separately. Includes compound and 2 figures.”

MAXIMUM VENOM VENOM BURST 2-PACK

“(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $15.99/Available: Fall 2020)

Squeeze, ooze, surprise! Enter the world of MAXIMUM VENOM with this VENOM BURST 2-PACK of figures. When kids squeeze the sides of each VENOM BURST figure, ooze gushes out, along with a second hidden figure! It’s an ooze-filled surprise that’s definitely “venomized”! This MAXIMUM VENOM VENOM BURST 2-PACK includes two evil outer figures with colors and details inspired by the most sinister symbiote in the MARVEL UNIVERSE – VENOM! Squeezable, sinister outer figures include HULK, VENOMIZED HULK, ANTI-VENOM, CARNAGE, CAP SYMBIOTE, ANTI-VENOM GROOT, and SYMBIOTE GROOT! Surprise inner characters include: GAMMA HULK, CAPTAIN AMERICA, BLACK SPIDER-MAN, RED SPIDER-MAN, LIGHTENING THOR, GROOT, METALLIC IRON MAN, RED IRON MAN, MILES MORALES, GREEN GOBLIN, ASTRAL DOCTOR STRANGE, and MODOK. Each figure comes in a can that’s perfect for storing ooze and figures. Collect other VENOM BURST figures to maximize the “venomized” fun! Each figure sold separately. Includes compound, 2 figures, and 2 1-inch inner figures.”

SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM IRON MAN VENOMIZED SET

“(HASBRO/Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2020)

IRON MAN is now VENOMIZED in this SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM IRON MAN VENOMIZED SET based on the SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM series! Fans can suit up in a VENOMIZED IRON MAN mask, put on the Repulsor accessory, load in a dart and fire it as they imagine action-filled battles in the world of SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM! Super Hero mask features classic IRON MAN design from the MARVEL comics with a “VENOMIZED twist.” The mask is decorated in the VENOM symbiote style! Repulsor accessory has a strap and can be affixed to the wrist for easy dart-firing action! SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM figures and role-play accessories are inspired by the animated show on Disney XD! Includes mask, repulsor accessory, and 3 foam darts.”

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN MAXIMUM VENOM MASK

“(HASBRO/Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Spring 2020)

Kids can suit up like VENOM with this mask inspired by the MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN animated series and the MAXIMUM VENOM season! This cool mask has a lever-activated tongue feature that swings from side to side for sinister symbiote fun. Imagine swinging through the city streets and engaging in battle with SPIDER-MAN as the evil VENOM! With an adjustable band, this Venom role-play mask fits most ordinary mortals.”