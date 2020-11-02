Mattel's New Baby Yoda Plush Might Be the Cutest Yet

Mattel's new Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child (aka Baby Yoda) plush bundle was revealed for week 2 of Disney's Mando Mondays event, and it comes with what just might be the most adorable version of Baby Yoda to date. Basically, it's an update to the 11-inch Baby Yoda plush that Mattel launched last year - the very first Baby Yoda toy to be unveiled following the character's surprise debut on the Disney+ series.

Updates to the plush include a reworked face sculpt that makes it even cuter, authentic sounds from the series, and posable arms and legs. This version also has feet that allow it to stand upright. To top it all off, it includes a satchel that you can wear to take Baby Yoda with you everywhere you go.

Pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child plush bundle will go live starting at 1pm PST (4pm EST) today, November 2nd here at Walmart for $34.99. It should also be available here at Entertainment Earth at that time.

Note that Mattel's new plush is similar to Hasbro's updated animatronic Baby Yoda that was released during Disney's first Mando Mondays event. Hasbro's version includes a satchel that can be worn in several different ways, though the Baby Yoda figure is smaller and includes more advanced features like motorized movements and Force napping. It's also more expensive at $79.99. Pre-orders for Hasbro's new animatronic Baby Yoda figure are live here at shopDisney (exclusive).

You should also keep in mind that Mattel released a remote-controlled Baby Yoda plush last week that can follow you around with realistic motions, authentic sounds from the show, and four different play modes. You can see that plush in action right here.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 is streaming now on Disney+. You can keep tabs on all of our coverage right here.

