McFarlane Toys Drops 5 DC Multiverse and Collector Edition Figures on March 28th

McFarlane Toys is continuing with a busy week of launches that has included Todd’s Mods Wave 2, a Page Punchers wave and the 4th installment of their Marvel Comic Covers lineup. On March 28th at 9am PT / 12pm ET, new 7-inch scale DC Collector Edition action figures, featuring the characters Adam Strange, Batman, and Deadshot will launch alongside a Batman Final Batsuit Justice League: The Sixth Dimension Megafig and a Batman (One Million) DC Multiverse figure. All 5 action figures will be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth after the launch, and should be available on Amazon as well. Direct links will be added to the list below when available, so stay tuned.

DC McFarlane Collector Edition Wave 10 #33 Adam Strange 7-Inch Scale Action Figure

DC McFarlane Collector Edition Wave 10 #34 Batman Year Two Version 7-Inch Scale Action Figure

DC McFarlane Collector Edition Wave 10 #35 Deadshot 7-Inch Scale Action Figure

DC Multiverse Megafig Wave 10 Batman Final Batsuit Justice League: The Sixth Dimension Action Figure

DC Multiverse Batman Wave 4 Batman One Million 7-Inch Action Figure

Marvel McFarlane Toys Comic Cover Wave 4

As noted, McFarlane Toys recently launched the fourth wave of their Marvel Comic Covers seroes. Specifically, they released two 1:6 scale statues, the first inspired by Iron Man #256 with an impressive classic Iron Man figure, while the second features the particularly gruesome Venom in a pose meant to re-create the Venom #5 cover. The figures are live via the direct links below priced at $49.95 each with an estimated delivery set for May 2025.

Marvel Collection 1:6 Scale Wave 4 Venom Venom #5 Comic Cover Statue – See here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

Marvel Collection 1:6 Scale Wave 4 Iron Man Iron Man #256 Comic Cover Statue – See here at Walmart

Todd McFarlane, the comic creator, president of Image Comics and CEO of Mcfarlane Toys, exclusively told Comicbook about the launching of this line back in May of last year.



“Eventually, I’d like to tip my hat to some of the people that inspired me a ton, George Perez and John Byrne,” McFarlane said. “But I also know that there’s a whole generation that have come in who those aren’t the guys they grew up with, right? It’s more of people that they’re looking at right now. And whether it’s the interior artist and, or the cover artist, I’ll be sort of looking at what they’re asking for and giving them that.”

