McFarlane Toys Marvel Comic Cover Wave 4 Drops March 21st

McFarlane Toys is prepping their 4th wave of Marvel Comic Cover statues. Specifically, they’re set to release two 1:6 scale statues inspired by Iron Man #256 with an impressive classic Iron Man figure, while the second features the particularly gruesome Venom in a pose meant to re-create the Venom #5 cover. The collectibles have only been teased at this point, but you’ll be able to pick them up March 21st at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and, most likely, here on Amazon. Additional details can be found below, including info on the Wave 3 lineup.

Marvel Collection 1:6 Scale Wave 4 Venom Venom #5 Comic Cover Statue – See here at Entertainment Earth (Individual links will be added after launch)

Marvel Collection 1:6 Scale Wave 4 Iron Man Iron Man #256 Comic Cover Statue – See here at Entertainment Earth (Individual links will be added after launch)

In January, McFarlane Toys released the third wave of this line, complete with beloved Marvel heroes like Thor, Spider-Man, Daredevil, and more. In general, the statues are based on iconic Marvel covers from artists such as Jim Lee, Steve Ditto, John Romita Jr., Rob Liefeld and, of course, Todd McFarlane. So, the Comic Cover line is bringing more attention to the comic roots of these characters and shining some much needed light on the artists responsible for their iconic looks. Some of these figures are still available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.

Marvel Collection 1:6 Scale Wave 3 Thor Mighty Thor #177 Comic Cover Statue

Marvel Collection 1:6 Scale Wave 3 Spider-Man Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #8 Comic Cover Statue

Marvel Collection 1:10 Scale Wave 3 Spider-Man Amazing Spider-Man #302 Comic Statue

Marvel Collection 1:10 Scale Wave 3 Cyclops X-Men #1 Comic Cover Statue

Marvel Collection 1:10 Scale Wave 3 Daredevil #600 Comic Cover Statue

Marvel Collection 1:10 Scale Wave 3 Storm Marvel Tales Featuring Spider-Man and the X-Men #235 Comic Cover Statue

Marvel Collection 1:10 Scale Wave 3 Captain America All-New Captain America #1 Comic Statue

Back in May of last year, Todd McFarlane, the comic creator, president of Image Comics and CEO of Mcfarlane Toys, exclusively told Comicbook about the launching of this new line. McFarlane had the following to say to ComicBook about the future of the lineup:

“Eventually, I’d like to tip my hat to some of the people that inspired me a ton, George Perez and John Byrne,” McFarlane said. “But I also know that there’s a whole generation that have come in who those aren’t the guys they grew up with, right? It’s more of people that they’re looking at right now. And whether it’s the interior artist and, or the cover artist, I’ll be sort of looking at what they’re asking for and giving them that.”



