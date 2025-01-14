McFarlane Toys Marvel Comic Cover Statues Wave 3 Drops January 15th

McFarlane Toys is set to drop a third wave of 1:10 and 1:6-scale Marvel poseable figures, which will include heroes like X-Men’s Cyclops, Secret Wars Spider-Man, Mighty Thor’s Thor, and more. If you’re unfamiliar, this line of figures/statues are based on iconic Marvel covers from the likes of Jim Lee, Steve Ditto, John Romita Jr., Rob Liefeld and, of course, Todd McFarlane. Look for Wave 3 to launch January 15th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Check out the entire list of heroes below along with a gallery of teaser images.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Collection 1:6 Scale Wave 3 Thor Mighty Thor #177 Comic Cover Statue

Marvel Collection 1:6 Scale Wave 3 Spider-Man Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #8 Comic Cover Statue

Marvel Collection 1:10 Scale Wave 3 Spider-Man Amazing Spider-Man #302 Comic Statue

Marvel Collection 1:10 Scale Wave 3 Cyclops X-Men #1 Comic Cover Statue

Marvel Collection 1:10 Scale Wave 3 Daredevil #600 Comic Cover Statue

Marvel Collection 1:10 Scale Wave 3 Storm Marvel Tales Featuring Spider-Man and the X-Men #235 Comic Cover Statue

Marvel Collection 1:10 Scale Wave 3 Captain America All-New Captain America #1 Comic Statue

Back in May of last year, Todd McFarlane, the comic creator, president of Image Comics and CEO of Mcfarlane Toys, exclusively told Comicbook about the launching of this new line. McFarlane had the following to say to ComicBook about the future of the lineup:

“Well, you know, I sort of got a soft spot for some of the guys I grew up with,” McFarlane said. “I’m gonna do a tip of the hat in the first series to Jim Lee and Rob Liefeld because I thought that during that whole era where we came along, we sort of each made our mark in different ways that were there.”

“Eventually, I’d like to tip my hat to some of the people that inspired me a ton, George Perez and John Byrne,” McFarlane said. “But I also know that there’s a whole generation that have come in who those aren’t the guys they grew up with, right? It’s more of people that they’re looking at right now. And whether it’s the interior artist and, or the cover artist, I’ll be sort of looking at what they’re asking for and giving them that.”



Want to stay up to date with all the latest comic book news? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!