McFarlane Toys Debuts Transformers 1:3 Scale Head Replicas: Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Bumblebee

Time to roll out, because McFarlane Toys is expanding beyond their line of Batman cowl replicas to include Transformers. These are 1:3 scale replicas inspired by the iconic ’80s animated series, ideal for a relatively inexpensive display on a desk or shelf.

McFarlane Toys Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Megatron head busts are available to pre-order now here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $19.99 each. They look good, and stand around 6.5-inches tall. You can take a closer look via the gallery below.

As for the most recent McFarlane Toys Batman cowl release, it included an Armored Batman cowl based on the Batman: The Dark Knight Returns comic run from Frank Miller. Also available is George Clooney’s Batman cowl from Batman & Robin and a Batman cowl inspired by the 2011 Batman: Court of Owls comic book run from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. You’ll find all 3 up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for around $17.99 each.

Transformers Comic Gets Its Own Animated Series

Announced earlier this year, the Transformers Skybound comic book universe, the Energon Universe, will be getting its own animated series. We’re still waiting for more information to arrive, but it’s great news that one of the best Transformers comics will be making its way to animation. Robert Kirkman’s comic book company is teaming up with Hasbro to helm this new project, with the Transformers once again entering the world of Hasbro’s G.I. Joe. As Transformers only other project Transformers: Earthspark sits currently locked up at Paramount, many fans are surely living for this new series. And with Kirkman’s success only continuing to grow, it’s pretty likely this new series could be exactly what adult Transformers fans are looking for.

