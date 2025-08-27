McFarlane Toys Set To Launch Batman Cowls For Court of Owls, The Dark Knight Returns, and More

It’s been awhile since McFarlane Toys/DC Direct released new entries in the popular Batman Cowls replica series, but the wait is about to end with the three new options outlined below in 1:3 scale arriving on September 2nd. They are expected to launch alongside a new DC Direct DC Cover Girls series is Poison Ivy statue in 1:8th scale that’s based on the artwork of J. Scott Campbell. Here’s what you need to know.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET on September 2nd you’ll find the Armored Batman cowl from the iconic Batman: The Dark Knight Returns comic run from Frank Miller, George Clooney’s Batman cowl from the infamous Batman & Robin film, and a Batman cowl inspired by the 2011 Batman: Court of Owls comic book run from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth, most likely priced around $15.99 each. They might also be available around that time here on Amazon as well. The Poison Ivy statue is expected to launch at the same time here at Entertainment Earth as well. You can take a closer look at the cowls and the statue in the gallery below.

Fingers crossed that McFarlane / DC Direct launches another 1:1 scale cowl replica down the line. To date, only the Batman ’89 and Batman ’66 cowls have been released in full-scale.

DC Multiverse The Batman Batmobile pre-order on amazon

In other McFarlane Toys Batman news, a new DC Multiverse Batmobile vehicle was recently released that’s inspired by the 2022 The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson. This Gold Label release measures 19-inches long and includes features like an opening driver door and rolling wheels. It can accommodate 7-inch scale DC Multiverse figures, though you’ll have to order the Robert Pattinson figure that goes with it separately. The problem with that is that the figure is sold out pretty much everywhere, but you can still find it here on Amazon from a third party, though it ships directly from Amazon. Pre-orders for the DC Multiverse The Batman Batmobile are available here on Amazon now priced at $89.99. It arrives on October 15th.