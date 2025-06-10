Meta’s Stylish Ray-Ban Wayfarer Smart Glasses Are on Sale 

If you’re scrambling for a Father’s Day gift that isn’t just another last-minute gadget, or simply want to upgrade your tech game, the Meta smart glasses are worth having a look at. These are real Ray-Bans that happen to double as hands-free speakers, cameras, and AI assistants, and they’re currently around $60 off for a limited time. Not only do they look great, but they also make you feel like you’re living five years in the future, without looking like a cyborg. This deal is live on both Amazon and Meta’s official store, and includes the newer second-gen model that comes with improved audio, lighter frames, and more stylish color options than the original version. On another note, if you don’t mind looking like a robot hybrid, keep reading to discover a second deal we found for you.

So what exactly do you get? First, these Ray-Ban Wayfarers come with a built-in speaker and five-mic system, allowing you to take calls, stream music, and talk to Meta AI without touching your phone. It reminds me of the E.D.I.T.H. glasses Tony Stark left for Spider-Man in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home movie. There’s a discreet 12 MP camera on the front for snapping POV photos and videos, and everything syncs back to your phone automatically, giving you an immersive tech experience without zoning out of the world into a screen. Besides, if you’re someone who walks, bikes, or travels a lot, having your audio baked right into your glasses is surprisingly freeing. You can enjoy your music while being aware of the traffic around you.

These smart glasses are for the person who wants tech to feel effortless, not in-your-face. They’re great for tech enthusiasts who already have the latest phone, tablet, and smartwatch and just want something fun and useful. They’re also a solid choice for creators or weekend adventurers who like to document moments without whipping out a phone every five seconds. With 32 GB of flash storage, you can easily store up to 500 photos on this device. However, if you are planning to pirate the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps movie, hold your thoughts. Meta also builds in bystander privacy protections like a capture LED that lights up when you’re taking a photo or livestreaming. If that light gets covered, the glasses will let you know. It’s a commendable safety feature capable of securing you from evil eyes.

Some other prominent features include live audio translation. You can hear translations in real-time between French, Italian, Spanish, and English, even without a Wi-Fi connection. The glasses can also dictate what’s in front of you, which is especially helpful for people with vision problems. Plus, you can also get them as prescription lenses.

Currently, the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are available for $239.20 (down from $299) for the regular size frame on Meta and Amazon, depending on the style and lens combination. Some models also include a charging case in the bundle, which snaps shut magnetically and adds a few extra charges, approximately 36 hours of battery, on the go. Additionally, you can choose from 9 stylish color options.

Meta Quest 3S headset is also on sale. If you’re already diving into the Meta ecosystem, here’s a special deal for you. You get the 256GB version along with a free Batman: Arkham Shadow game and a three-month Meta Horizon+ trial with the Meta Quest 3S Headset currently available at a $50 discount. You can get your Quest 3S on Amazon and Meta’s official website right now. Read more about the Meta Quest 3S deal here.

