Monster High Drops a Huge Collection of New Dolls
Monster High is back, and Mattel is celebrating the recent launch of Monster High: The Movie and the impending launch of the animated series on Nickelodeon with a new collection of dolls, playsets, and vehicles. A full breakdown of the new launches can be found below. Note that the Reel Drama Draculaura Doll (restock) and the Monster High Howliday Draculaura Doll are expected to sell out quickly.
- Monster High Howliday Draculaura Doll – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / eBay
- Monster High Reel Drama Draculaura Doll – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (restock)
- Monster High Creepover Party Twyla Doll – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Monster High Creepover Party Draculaura Doll – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Monster High Creepover Party Frankie Doll – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Monster High Creepover Party Clawdeen Doll – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Monster High Draculaura's Day Out Doll - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Monster High Clawdeen's Day Out Doll - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Monster High Frankie's Day Out Doll – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Monster High Ghoul Mobile Vehicle – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Monster High Clawdeen's Bedroom Playset – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
Mattel first introduced their Monster High product line in 2010, and it quickly became one of the most successful and beloved kids' properties of all time. It centers around the children of famous monsters and other mythical creatures who attend high school in the fictional town of New Salem. The franchise seeks to foster a more accepting world where everyone is proud to be their authentic self, which is more relevant now than ever before.
A recent reboot of the Monster High franchise includes the aforementioned animated series and live-action move, alongside a reimagined toy line. The first of 26 episodes of the New Monster High animated series premieres on Nickelodeon just before Halloween on Friday, October 28.