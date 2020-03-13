The Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn Figure From McFarlane Toys is Back in Stock

Spawn will be the final character in Mortal Kombat 11‘s Kombat Pack, and fans are seriously looking forward to adding him to their roster on March 17th (wide release on March 24th). Another thing fans have been looking forward to? Getting their hands on the McFarlane Toys Spawn figure based on his appearance in the game. Unfortunately, this has been easier said than done.

Walmart originally got the Spawn figure and it sold out in a heartbeat. Amazon and GameStop were slated to go live with the figure today, March 13th, but they dropped it early and both sold out. Fortunately, Entertainment Earth has picked up the mantle and has pre-orders for the figure up and running right here for the standard $19.99. Shipping is slated for May, but it might get pushed back or sell out altogether. Reserve one while you can.

The McFarlane Toys MK11 Spawn figure features 22-points of ultra-articulation, a base, and a Spawn Sword accessory. You can take a closer look at the details of the figure right here. All of our Spawn Mortal Kombat coverage can be found here.

The figure joins Raiden, Johnny Cage, Scorpion, and Sub-Zero in McFarlane Toys’ MK11 figure lineup. You can order most of those figures here at Walmart, here on Amazon, and here at Entertainment Earth now. They’re also available here at GameStop with a higher price tag.

