Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn Figures Signed by Todd McFarlane Go Live at Walmart Today

Heads up collectors - McFarlane Toys has partnered with Walmart to sell 1000 7-inch Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn with Mace action figures autographed by Todd McFarlane. It goes without saying, but these figures will be gone in the blink of an eye. However, if you're feeling lucky, here's how to take a shot at grabbing one for only $59.99...

The 7-inch Spawn Todd McFarlane Signature Edition action figure is based on Spawn's default skin in the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack DLC. The signed figure should go live for pre-order here at Walmart at 2pm EST 11am (PST) today, August 7th. Apparently, it will be listed as "out of stock" until that time. Note that Walmart has had problems in the past with limited edition releases, so don't be surprised if this figure doesn't launch on time, there are problems checking out, bots grab them all, etc. In fact, we would be more surprised if one (or all) of these things didn't happen. If you miss out, odds are many of the figures will end up here on eBay. You could also save yourself the trouble and get the standard figure for $24.99 at GameStop.

The official description for the listing reads:

"McFarlane Toys is offering an exclusive Spawn with mace action figure, signed by Todd McFarlane. This action figure comes with a certification of authenticity - with only 1000 pieces available of this kind. As a Government agent, Al Simmons was killed by his own men. Resurrected from the depths of hell, he returns to Earth as the warrior Spawn, guarding the forgotten alleys of New York City. As he seeks answers about his past, Spawn grapples with the dark forces that returned him to Earth, battling enemies and discovering unlikely allies. As he learns to harness his extraordinary powers, he begins to grasp the full extent of what brought him back – and what he left behind. Spawn now finds himself thrust into the Mortal Kombat universe by mysterious circumstances that have yet to unfold. One thing is clear. Fight."

