Nerf Blasters Get a Big One-Day Deal On Amazon

Amazon always has deals going on for Nerf blasters, but today is one of those rare occasions when they group a bunch of them together and dramatically slash the prices. The only problem is that you’ll have to take advantage of the deal before the end of the day today, February 1st.

You can browse through Amazon’s one-day Nerf sale right here. Discounts go as high as 41%. We’ve picked out some gems from the sale below to get you started.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, make sure to check out the Nerf LMTD Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett EE-3 Blaster and the Accu-Round Blasters / Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8 that are all new for 2022. You can keep up with all of the latest and greatest Nerf releases right here.