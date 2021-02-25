Nerf Debuts Hyper Blasters With Blazing Fire and Reload Speeds

Hasbro is clearly kicking their Nerf brand into high gear for 2021. It all started with the debut of Nerf Rival Curve Shot blasters in January, and now they've announced the Hyper high performance line which focuses on fast, high capacity reloads and round velocity that goes up to 110 feet per second.

The big innovation here are the new Hyper rounds, which are much smaller than Rival rounds and are made of a new material that's "developed specifically for high performance". Nerf notes that a volume that could hold 25 Rival rounds can now hold 100 Hyper rounds. Plus the new reload canisters allow players to load 50 and 100 rounds in seconds.

Basically, the small bump in velocity over Rival blasters is great, but the fact that you can hold so many rounds on a compact blaster is the really exciting thing about the Hyper line.

The Nerf Hyper lineup will kick off with three blasters: The Nerf Hyper Rush-40, Nerf Hyper Siege-50, And Nerf Hyper Mach-100 priced at $30, $40, and $70 respectively. The 50 and 100 round refill canisters will be priced at $12 and $20. Unfortunately, Nerf doesn't have information on a release date, though they have confirmed that the launch will take place at some point in 2021.

In the meantime, several blasters in the Nerf Rival Curve Shot lineup are set to launch on March 1st. Additional details are available here. Images of the upcoming Nerf Hyper blasters can be found in the gallery below.