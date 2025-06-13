New Bundle Deal Offers DOOM Eternal, Scorn, and More For Only $4

A new bundle just launched over at Fanatical, this time offering gamers a chance to build their own “brutal” collection of action-packed games dirt cheap. The Build-Your-Own Brutal Bundle includes high-intensity action-packed games like DOOM Eternal, Somber Echoes, and Scorn priced at 3-4 games for $4.50 per game or 5 or more games for $4.00 each. That’s a fantastic deal for some of these games, especially DOOM Eternal and Scorn, which are each priced at $39.99 on the Fanatical website. Note that there are 12 games to choose from and all of them are downloadable through Steam. If you’re looking to expand your gaming collection, head to Fanatical here to start building your own bundle. Read below for a complete list of available games.

Build your own Brutal Bundle Breakdown

Somber Echoes: “A cataclysmic event turned the once beautiful and proud Greco-Roman space vessel Atromitos into breeding grounds for infested horrors from an unknown dimension. In the aftermath, a mysterious force chooses to interfere with destiny and awaken Adrestia from rubble and ashes. As Adrestia, your mission is to stop your twin sister Harmonia from unraveling the universe, but many questions remain unanswered. In the search for answers you explore the vast space vessel while gaining powers, knowledge and skills that might shape your ultimate destiny.”

Doom Eternal: “Published by Bethesda and developed by id Software — the minds behind Quake and Wolfenstein — DOOM Eternal brings back the chaotic FPS action. Hell’s army has invaded Earth, and it is up to you to keep them from destroying all of humanity. Are you up to the task?”

Build Your Own Brutal Bundle at Fanatical See at Fanatical

Scorn: “Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry. It is designed around the idea of “being thrown into the world”. Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself. Every location contains its own theme (story), puzzles and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive world. Throughout the game you will open up new areas, acquire different skill sets, weapons, various items and try to comprehend the sights presented to you.”

Butcher’s Creek: “A troubled loner with a hunger for cinematic gore finds himself on the other side of the camera when rumours of authentic snuff videotapes lead him to an abandoned cabin near Butcher’s Creek, Pennsylvania. What starts as illicit urban exploration becomes a fight for survival when he’s captured by a gang of sadistic killers. Now his only option is to pick up a box cutter, a hammer, a pickaxe, or whatever else is at hand, and unleash a little video violence of his own”

Priest Simulator: Splendor Set: “Get ready for the ultimate holy (and unholy) experience with the Priest Simulator: Splendor Set! This comprehensive collection plunges you into the twisted, hilarious, and surprisingly deep world of priestly duties and demonic dealings.”

Knights Within: “EARLY ACCESS: Humanity is fighting for survival against the wraiths that now reign dominant in the world. Thankfully, technology is on our side. Fight your way through hordes of enemies while completing objectives to further mankind’s struggle to survive. Embark on procedurally generated missions to push back the threat of the Wraiths. Progressing through a mission grants randomized modifiers for both you and your enemies. The longer you survive, the crazier the powers get, keeping each run fresh and unique.”

Exophobia: “Exophobia is a retro-inspired first person shooter with fast-paced combat. You wake up to find yourself alone in a human spaceship infested with hostile alien soldiers. Explore your surroundings while you uncover piece by piece the backstory and destiny of its human inhabitants. Shoot, dash, stun your enemies and more, in your path to escape!”

It’s Only Money: “It’s Only Money is a 3rd person open world simulation game where you take the role of an Undercity resident – someone forced to live amongst the sewers and subways by the newly elected evil Mayor. Along with other Undercity residents, you will venture to the surface to steal, fight and destroy. Take down corporations owned by the Mayor’s corrupt cohorts. Win back the city for everyone, block by block. Buy houses, businesses, clothes, cars and whatever else your materialistic heart desires. Play alone or bring up to three friends to share in the chaos.”

Sacre Bleu: “Mon dieu! Some rascal has thrown you, the captain of the Musketeers, into prison – on false charges, no less! Time to grab your blunderbuss and blast your way to freedom!”

Hedon: Extra Thicc Edition: “Includes all Hedon games, soundtrack, and the extra thicc in-game HUD cosmetic!”

Turbo Kid: “A BMX-powered pixel-art Metroidvania gore-fest based on the film Turbo Kid. You play as a lone warrior on a quest to cross a Wasteland riddled with scoundrels and creeps who you’ll have to go through – literally – in order to survive. Run, crawl, jump, hang, and, for the very first time in a Metroidvania (don’t research this), bike your way through the world! Ladies and gentlemen, we give you the height of human-powered transport technology: the all-terrain Bike!”



Cosmic Call: “COSMIC CALL is a brutal 3D FPS Roguelike Boomer shooter set inside the prison of the Great One. Many have entered this prison, succumbing to its never-ending torture and its relentless cycle of death and retries, but none have ever managed to escape.”