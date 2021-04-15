New Funko Soda: John Wick, Stan Lee, Danger Mouse and More

Here's another red alert for Funk Soda collectors! A new batch of figures in a can are up for pre-order, and they're limited editions of 7,000 to 15,000 units. The wave includes figures from John Wick, Umbrella Academy, Danger Mouse, Robin Hood, Stan Lee, Rat Fink, and Super Chicken.

Note that each limited edition can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there's no window on the can, you won't know if you have the Chase until you open it). A breakdown of the new figures can be found below complete with the edition size. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now. Sell outs will happen fast - especially on the rarest figures - so jump on them while you can. If you miss out, odds are Hot Topic will have them up for pre-order within 24 hours.

SODA: John Wick with Bloody Chase - 15,000 units

SODA: Super Chicken with Glow Chase - 7000 units

SODA: Umbrella Academy - Pogo with Chase - 7500 units

SODA: Rat Fink with Chase - 7,500 units

SODA: Danger Mouse with Evil Chase - 7000 units

SODA: Superhero Stan Lee with GoldChase - 10,000 units

SODA: Robin Hood - Prince John with Chase - 7,500 units

In other time-sensitive Funko news, Entertainment Earth has kicked off a buy one, get one 50% off sale on a collection of nearly 700 Pops that includes a ton of retailer and Previews Exclusive figures.

You can shop Entertainment Earth's entire BOGO 50% off Funko sale right here until April 27th. The collection of Funko Pops that are available in the sale will likely evolve during that time, so make sure to lock down any of your favorites while you can. You might also want to check in down the line to see if they've added anything new. Note that shipping is free on orders over $49.

