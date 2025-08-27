New Marvel x CASETiFY Collection Lets Fans Choose Between Heroes and Villains On Their iPhone

The Marvel universe is packed with rivalries that shaped comic history, and CASETiFY just turned those clashes into collectible tech gear. The new Super Heroes VS Villains Collection launched worldwide, featuring bold comic-inspired artwork in a red, black, and grey palette. Think Spider-Man squaring off with Venom, Thor clashing with Loki, Captain America standing against Thanos, and Iron Man battling Ultron. These designs aren’t just eye candy, but they’re built into CASETiFY’s durable Impact, Mirror, and Clear Cases, complete with EcoShock protection to keep your phone safe no matter which side you’re on.

Marvel and CASETiFY Unveil Super Heroes VS Villains Collection

This drop extends far beyond phone cases for iPhone, Samsung, and Google phones, offering customization options. Fans can also grab:

Phone Cases (starting $38) — Spider-Man vs Venom, Thor vs Loki, Iron Man vs Ultron, Captain America vs Thanos, plus Marvel logo designs.

(starting $38) — Spider-Man vs Venom, Thor vs Loki, Iron Man vs Ultron, Captain America vs Thanos, plus Marvel logo designs. AirPods Cases (starting $42) — including the Iron Man Helmet Collectible Earbuds Case with stand, currently $32 off.

(starting $42) — including the Iron Man Helmet Collectible Earbuds Case with stand, currently $32 off. Laptop and iPad Sleeves (starting $46) — with designs like “We Are Groot” and full Marvel VS artwork.

(starting $46) — with designs like “We Are Groot” and full Marvel VS artwork. MagSafe Gear — Snappy Cardholder Stands ($38), Snappy Grip Stands ($32), and wireless chargers ($38).

— Snappy Cardholder Stands ($38), Snappy Grip Stands ($32), and wireless chargers ($38). Lifestyle Accessories — straps and pouches, like the Wolverine Metal Chain Wrist Strap ($42) and Deadpool Rope Cross-body Strap ($42).

— straps and pouches, like the Wolverine Metal Chain Wrist Strap ($42) and Deadpool Rope Cross-body Strap ($42). Power Accessories — charging stands ($92) and slim MagSafe power banks ($70).



Collectors can go big with the Marvel VS Collector Edition Special Set at $556, down from $612, or the more affordable Marvel VS Special Set at $130, down from $144, bundling themed cases, stands, and cardholders into one fandom-worthy haul.

Who Should Buy the Marvel x CASETiFY Collection

This collection is for Marvel fans who want their fandom stitched into daily life. If you’re a student hauling a laptop, a commuter relying on wireless charging, or just someone who drops their phone more often than Thor drops Mjolnir, these accessories make the perfect mix of style and protection. Comic collectors will love the bundled sets as display-worthy pieces, while casual fans can grab a single phone case to rep their hero (or villain) of choice.

What makes the Super Heroes VS Villains Collection so good is the way it marries CASETiFY’s reputation for rugged tech protection with Marvel’s storytelling magic. Every accessory feels like a panel ripped straight from a comic book, and the sheer variety, including cases, sleeves, chargers, straps, and stands, means there’s something for every fan. As CASETiFY promises, these accessories turn everyday tech into “collectible statements,” and in this case, that statement is loud: heroes and villains belong everywhere, even in your pocket.

Final Thoughts on CASETiFY’s Marvel Collaboration

The Marvel x CASETiFY Super Heroes VS Villains Collection is a full-scale fandom drop. With everything from $32 grip stands to $556 collector sets, the lineup makes it easy to suit up like your favorite hero or villain. Available now on casetify.com and in CASETiFY Studio stores, this is a collab built for fans who want their tech to carry the same energy as a Marvel showdown.

