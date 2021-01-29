New The Flash Pop Figures Debut at Funko Fair

The final day of Funko Fair 2021 is upon us, and Funko is closing things out with several waves of Pops based on DC Comics characters. It kicked off with the first Pop figure in the Comics Covers lineup, and now we have a wave of Pop figures based on The Flash CW Arrowverse television series.

The new Funko Pops in The Flash lineup include Bloodwork, Killer Frost, Goddspeed, and Barry Allen himself. A Flash Pop keychain rounds out the list in the commons range. Pre-orders for all of these items are live here here at Entertainment Earth now. They should also be available to order here at Walmart soon.

As far as exclusives are concered, a glow-in-the-dark version of the Godspeed Funko Pop will be available here at GameStop soon. A glow-in-the dark version of Flash will be available as a Funko Shop exclusive at some point down the line.

Over the course of the last 10 days, Funko has released hundreds of new Pop figures as part of their Funko Fair 2021 lineup. You can keep tabs on all of them right here via our Funko Fair master list.

Speaking of Godspeed, we might be seeing more of the villain in Season 7. During The Flash DC FanDome panel this past summer, showrunner Eric Wallace teased that not only will Godspeed be back, but there's more in store with regard to the mystery of their true identity.

"I don't like spoilers let's just say there was a certain speedster who wore a white costume, whose clones kept showing up," Wallace explained. "Really, Team Flash has to deal with that, but we never caught the real guy or girl. Let's just say we might find out that mystery this season."

The Flash will return on March 2, 2021 on The CW.

