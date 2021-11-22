ThunderCats Ultimates Wave 5 Figures Are up for Pre-Order

It’s been over a year since Super7 added to their ThunderCats Ultimates lineup of action figures, but today we’re finally getting Wave 5! The collection of new premium 7-inch figures includes Lion-O (Mirror), Captain Hammerhead, Bengali, and Vultureman.

Each ThunderCats Ultimates figure includes tons of articulation and accessories – details are available in the official descriptions below. Pre-orders for all of the figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $54.99 each with a release date expected in October 2022 (you won’t be charged until they ship). Inside that link you’ll find previously released items in the Ultimates lineup, including the ThunderTank vehicle.

ThunderCats Ultimates Lion-O (Mirror): “It has my strength. My cunning. It is my equal in every way!” Lion-O finds out the hard way that an evil mirror image of himself might be his toughest opponent yet! This 7-inch scale fully articulated ThunderCats ULTIMATES! figure of the mirror Lion-O comes with the tell-tale red costume, along with interchangeable heads & hands as well as multiple accessories, including two different Swords of Omens and four different Claw Shields! We’re often our own worst enemies, but in Lion-O’s case that’s definitely literally true! You’re not seeing double, but you will want to see the ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Lion-O (Mirror) figure reflected in your collection!

ThunderCats Ultimates Bengali: One of the few survivors from Thundera, the honorary ThunderCat Bengali is such a skilled blacksmith that he can reforge the Sword of Omens! This 7-inch scale fully articulated ThunderCats ULTIMATES! figure of Bengali features premium decoration, interchangeable heads & hands as well as multiple accessories, including the Hammer of Thundera and a forged Sword of Omens! Adept at both wielding and fabricating weapons, the ThunderCats ULTIMATES! figure of Bengali will be an invaluable addition to your collection.

ThunderCats Ultimates Captain Hammerhead: Hammerhand is an evil half-human, half-robot pirate who has a huge cybernetic arm and eats unicorns! Does it get any more metal than that? This 7-inch scale fully articulated ThunderCats ULTIMATES! figure of Hammerhand features interchangeable heads and hands and multiple accessories, including his Net Gun! One look at the made-to-order ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Hammerhand figure shows why when leading his Berserkers, Hammerhand fears no opponent!

ThunderCats Ultimates Vultureman: Most of the Mutants are not exactly the brightest bulbs, but Vultureman is the exception and he knows it. An opportunist to the core, he won’t hesitate to pursue his own ends at the expense of his dim-witted, unappreciative cohorts. This 7-inch scale fully articulated ThunderCats ULTIMATES! figure of Vultureman features premium decoration, interchangeable heads and hands as well as a veritable tool kit of accessories! Vultureman definitely thinks he’d probably be better off alone, but once you see the ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Vultureman figure you’re going to want to thwart his dream and add him to your collection.