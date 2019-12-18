New Tupac Shakur “2Pac” Funko Pops Are Live

Funko has the tendency to stick with a theme for random periods of time, so when Funko released an Ice Cube Pop and an Ice Cube in a 1964 Chevy Impala Pop Ride earlier this month, we were hoping that more legendary rappers would follow (someone besides Biggie this time around). It appears that we can go ahead and get our hopes up, because Funko has added two new 2Pac Funko Pops to their Pop Rocks lineup.

The first and only Tupac Shakur Funko Pop was released in 2013 and commands extremely high prices these days. The new bandanna and vest version is available to pre-order right here for $10.99 with shipping slated for February. The Thug Life overalls version is an FYE exclusive that will be available to order right here in the coming days / weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s hoping that more rap artists are coming soon. We still need Snoop, Dre, Eminem, Grandmaster Flash, Beastie Boys, and Missy Elliot to name a few. There are also some modern artists out there that are Pop figure worthy, but they should probably get through some more of the legends first.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.