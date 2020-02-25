Ninja Has Been Immortalized as a Funko Pop

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins may be one of the most popular streaming gamers on the planet, but your celebrity status isn’t official until you’ve got a genuine Funko Pop. Not having millions of subscribers or your own Adidas sneakers or Fortnite skins – it’s all about getting that Funko Pop immortality. Today Ninja finally achieved that milestone.

Ninja’s Pop figure was added to Funko’s Icons line, and it can be pre-ordered here on Amazon for $10.99 with shipping slated for June 7th. Ninja himself couldn’t wait to share the news…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Proud to announce the OFFICIAL Ninja Funko pop https://t.co/YMkgWhuZeB — Ninja (@Ninja) February 25, 2020

Needless to say, Ninja’s Funko Pop opens the door for other popular streamers. How long before we get an official Dr Disrespect Funko Pop? Guy Beahm’s character is tailor made for the vinyl figure treatment. Expect the Twitch and Mixer battle to spill over into Funko Pops sometime in the near future.

You can check out all of the news, controversy, and lucrative deals Ninja gets involved in right here. You can keep track of all things Funko here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.