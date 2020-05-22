Nintendo Switch Deal Offers Free 128GB MicroSD Card With 2 Digital Games

If you were lucky enough to find a Nintendo Switch in the midst of a coronavirus-related shortage, you're probably interested in picking up core games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, and Super Mario Party. Having a microSD card to expand the console's meager onboard storage is also essential. Fortunately, a Memorial Day Nintendo Switch sale will help you knock out both in one go.

At the time of writing, you can get a free 128GB SanDisk microSD card with the purchase of two digital games from a selection that includes the titles mentioned above plus New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, ARMS, Mario Tennis Aces, and Koei Fire Emblem Warriors. The deal is available here at Walmart for a very limited time. GameStop also has a version of the deal with a smaller selection of games (but it does include Splatoon 2).

To put the deal into perspective, the SanDisk microSD card is currently available on Amazon for $27.99 (20% off). A standard version of the card without Nintendo branding is even cheaper on Amazon at $20 with a $2 bonus coupon that's being offered at the moment. The games listed above are rarely discounted so it's a pretty solid deal overall.

However if you don't need a microSD card, you might want to check out the massive buy 2, get 1 free sale that GameStop is running on new and pre-owned games for Memorial Day. Nintendo Switch games are included in the offer.

