NYCC 2022 Walmart Collector Con Complete Pre-Order Guide: Day 1

Walmart's third Collector Con event of 2022 event takes place alongside New York Comic Con 2022 on October 6th and 7th, and it will include tons of new items for fans of Funko, Hot Wheels, G.I. Joe, Nintendo, Barbie, WWE, Monster High, Star Wars, and more. All of the new releases will be available to pre-order here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am EST October 6th with a new wave of drops happening at the same time on October 7th. Everything you need to know about these drops can be found right here.

We'll start by giving you a sneak peek at some of the items expected to drop at Walmart's Collector Con / NYCC 2022 event. It all starts on October 6th with the release of Black Series figures based on the Star Wars: Andor series on Disney+ and this Vintage Collection Arc Commander Havoc figure along with G.I. Joe Classified Snake Eyes and Crimson Guard figures. We will also see Walmart launch their coveted NYCC 2022 exclusive Funko Pops on October 7th. Finally, Walmart and NECA have teamed up to launch AutoT on October 6th, which is described as "a first-of-its-kind revolutionary digital collectible platform" that "offers exclusive figures and collectibles featuring rare chase variants signed by stars and creators." The collection will kick off with new figures for fans of TMNT and Bob Ross. You can learn more about the AutoT platform right here.

Again, Walmart's exclusive Collector Con releases will be available to pre-order here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am ET on October 6th and 7th. A full breakdown will be available below with direct product links for each day of the event, so stay tuned for updates. New products will be added as the information becomes available. Note that early links won't be active until after the launch times.

Walmart NYCC 2022 Collector Con Day 1 (UPDATING):

Walmart NYCC 2022 Collector Con Day 2 (Coming Soon):