NYCC 2022 Walmart Collector Con Complete Pre-Order Guide: Day 1
Walmart's third Collector Con event of 2022 event takes place alongside New York Comic Con 2022 on October 6th and 7th, and it will include tons of new items for fans of Funko, Hot Wheels, G.I. Joe, Nintendo, Barbie, WWE, Monster High, Star Wars, and more. All of the new releases will be available to pre-order here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am EST October 6th with a new wave of drops happening at the same time on October 7th. Everything you need to know about these drops can be found right here.
We'll start by giving you a sneak peek at some of the items expected to drop at Walmart's Collector Con / NYCC 2022 event. It all starts on October 6th with the release of Black Series figures based on the Star Wars: Andor series on Disney+ and this Vintage Collection Arc Commander Havoc figure along with G.I. Joe Classified Snake Eyes and Crimson Guard figures. We will also see Walmart launch their coveted NYCC 2022 exclusive Funko Pops on October 7th. Finally, Walmart and NECA have teamed up to launch AutoT on October 6th, which is described as "a first-of-its-kind revolutionary digital collectible platform" that "offers exclusive figures and collectibles featuring rare chase variants signed by stars and creators." The collection will kick off with new figures for fans of TMNT and Bob Ross. You can learn more about the AutoT platform right here.
Again, Walmart's exclusive Collector Con releases will be available to pre-order here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am ET on October 6th and 7th. A full breakdown will be available below with direct product links for each day of the event, so stay tuned for updates. New products will be added as the information becomes available. Note that early links won't be active until after the launch times.
Walmart NYCC 2022 Collector Con Day 1 (UPDATING):
- Star Wars The Black Series Cassian Andor (Aldhani Mission) Figure / $27.99 – Pre-order at Walmart
- Star Wars The Black Series Imperial Officer (Dark Times) Figure / $27.99 – Pre-order at Walmart
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Arc Commander Havoc Figure / $16.99 – Pre-order at Walmart
- Star Wars The Black Series Wookiee (Halloween Edition) Action Figure / $27.99 – Pre-order at Walmart
-
G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes Action Figure / $24.99 – Pre-order at Walmart
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Crimson Guard Action Figure / $24.99 – Pre-order at Walmart
- Funko Pop! Comic Cover: Star Wars – Boba Fett Vinyl Bobblehead / $19.88 – Pre-order at Walmart
- Funko Pop! VHS Cover – Killer Klowns Vinyl Figure / $19.88 – Pre-order at Walmart
- Funko Pop! TV: The Office – Utica Prank 3-Pack / $35.88 – Pre-order at Walmart
- Funko Pop! POP & Tee: Avatar – Element Bending / $29.88 – Pre-order at Walmart
- Funko Pop! Deluxe: Jujutsu Kaisen – Sukuna (Glow) Vinyl Figure / $29.96 – Pre-order at Walmart
- Funko Hallmark Ornaments – Pre-order at Walmart
-
Marvel Legends Series: Star-Lord Guardians of the Galaxy Comics Action Figure / $24.97 – Pre-order at Walmart
-
Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Leader Victory Universe Galaxy Shuttle / $55.97 – Pre-order at Walmart
- Transformers Retro The Transformers: The Movie G1 Starscream Collectible Action Figure / $33.97 – Pre-order at Walmart
- Transformers Retro The Transformers: The Movie G1 Autobot Hot Rod Collectible Action Figure / $33.97 – Pre-order at Walmart
- Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Red Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure / $16.97 – Pre-order at Walmart
- Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Yellow Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure / $16.97 – Pre-order at Walmart
- Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Black Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure / $16.97 – Pre-order at Walmart
- Masters of the Universe Origins Thunder Punch He-Man Deluxe Action Figure / $21.97 – Pre-order at Walmart
- Masters of the Universe Origins King Hiss Deluxe Action Figure / $21.97 – Pre-order at Walmart
- He-Man and The Masters of the Universe Cosmic Terror Skeletor Action Figure / $32.97 – Pre-order at Walmart
- Masters Of The Universe Origins Road Ripper & Figure / $32.97 – Pre-order at Walmart
-
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Foot Ninja AutoT / $40 – Pre-order at Walmart
- TMNT Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mirage B&W Shredder AutoT / $40 – Pre-order at Walmart
- TMNT Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Renet Blue Variant AutoT / $40 – Pre-order at Walmart
-
Bob Ross Set of 2 Lithograph AutoT / $100 – Pre-order at Walmart
- New WWE Figures – Pre-order at Walmart
Walmart NYCC 2022 Collector Con Day 2 (Coming Soon):
- Funko Pop Star Wars – B2EMO – Pre-order at Walmart
- Funko Pop Harry Potter – Neville Longbottom – Pre-order at Walmart
- Funko Pop Ben 10 Alien Force – Swampfire – Pre-order at Walmart
- Funko Pop Kitbull – Kit & Doggy – Pre-order at Walmart
- Funko Pop The Office – Kelly Kapoor (Halloween) – Pre-order at Walmart