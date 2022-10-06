NYCC Walmart Collector Con: G.I. Joe Reveals New Classified Snake Eyes and Crimson Guard Figures (Exclusive)

The G.I. Joe team rolled out a bevy of anticipated figure reveals at Hasbro Pulse Con, but Hasbro still has one more reveal up its sleeve for New York Comic Con and Walmart Collector Con, and we've got your exclusive first look at two new pre-orders right here! Hasbro has revealed new pre-orders for the Classified Series Crimson Guard and Snake Eyes figures, and you can get an up-close look at the Walmart Collector Con exclusives starting on the next slide. Crimson Guard will come with 6 accessories while Snake Eyes will come with 7, and both will retail for $24.99 and are set to ship in Spring of 2023. You can find both of the official descriptions below, and you can find all of the Walmart Collector Con pre-orders right here.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Crimson Guard Action Figure

(Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Spring 2023)

The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and detailing. G.I. Joe Classified Series Crimson Guard Action Figure features a classic design of the Cobra Covert Ops Guards that fans of the original 1980s G.I. Joe cartoon series will love, along with 6 accessories inspired by the characters rich history. The new figure features premium articulation for action poseability and features packaging inspired by the design of the Real American Hero figure line that will make a mark on shelves. The G.I. Joe Classified Series G.I. Joe Classified Series Crimson Guard Action Figure is available for pre-order now exclusively at Walmart, with limited quantities on Hasbro Pulse.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes Action Figure

(Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Spring 2023)

The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and detailing. G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes Action Figure features a classic design of the G.I. Joe Commando that fans of the original 1980s G.I. Joe characters will love, along with 7 accessories inspired by the iconic "Silent Interlude" comic cover. The new figure features premium articulation for action poseability and features packaging inspired by the design of the Real American Hero figure line that will make a mark on shelves. The G.I. Joe Classified Series G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes Action Figure is available for pre-order now exclusively at Walmart, with limited quantities on Hasbro Pulse.

You can pre-order both figures on Walmart.com right here, and limited quantities will also be available on Hasbro Pulse.

What do you think of the new G.I. Joe Classified figures? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things G.I. Joe with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!