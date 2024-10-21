NYCC 2024 Transformers Pre-Orders Include Naruto and Mandalorian Crossovers

Hasbro’s list of reveals for New York Comic-Con 2024 this past weekend included plenty of Star Wars Black Series and G.I. Joe Classified Series figures, but they certainly didn’t forget about Transformers. The collection includes Studio Series Galvatron, Double Punch, Skywarp, and Hatchet figures from various films and games. The wave also includes crossover figures inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Naruto Shippuden.

Full details on each figure in the wave can be found below. Pre-orders for most of the figures will begin on October 22nd at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ for a limited time. Includes their mint condition guarantee). The only exceptions are the Naruto and Mandalorian figures, which have already launched in pre-order. Direct links for all of the figures will be available in the following list after the launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Transformers Collaborative Star Wars: The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter / $54.97 / Spring 2025 / Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart: “The iconic N-1 Starfighter from Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now a converting TRANSFORMERS toy! This 7.5-inch figure converts from character mode to N-1 Starfighter alt mode in 37 steps. Comes with 6 blast effects, 2 blasters, and a shield and cape that convert to a display stand for the figure in N-1 Starfighter mode.”

Transformers Collaborative Naruto Shippuden X Transformers Kurama and Gamakichi / $54.99 / Spring 2025 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Inspired by the characters from the NARUTO SHIPPUDEN anime series, this 2-pack features the iconic Kurama and Gamakichi characters as TRANSFORMERS robots. The Kurama figure converts between robot mode and 9-tailed fox mode in 14 steps, and the Gamakichi figure converts between robot mode and toad mode in 12 steps. Includes 2 kunai, 2 chakra plates, rasengan, rasenshuriken, and 2 swappable hands for the Kurama figure, and sword and summoning scroll for the Gamakichi figure.”

Transformers Studio Series Leader Class The Transformers: The Movie 86-31 Galvatron / $54.99 / Spring 2025 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Inspired by The Transformers: The Movie, this 8.5-inch figure converts between robot and galactic cannon modes in 33 steps. Features articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses. Comes with 3 cannons that attach in both modes and a Matrix of Leadership that can hang around the figure’s neck.”

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 115 Double Punch / $24.99 / Spring 2025 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Inspired by Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, this 4.5-inch figure converts between robot and scorpion modes in 20 steps. Features articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses and comes with a scorpion tail that attaches in both modes. Pose the Double Punch toy with the removable Volcano Showdown backdrop scene.”

Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Transformers: War for Cybertron 11 Skywarp / $34.99 / Spring 2025 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Inspired by the TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON video game, this 6.5-inch figure converts between robot and jet modes in 29 steps. Features articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses and comes with blaster accessories that attach in both modes. Pose the Skywarp toy with the removable Reactivate the Bridge backdrop scene.”

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Transformers: Dark of the Moon 94 Decepticon Hatchet / $24.99 / Spring 2025 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon:

“Inspired by the TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON film, this 4.5-inch figure converts between robot and vehicle modes in 19 steps. Features articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses and comes with a detailed accessory that attaches in both modes. Pose the Decepticon Hatchet toy with the removable High-Speed Chase backdrop scene.”