Paper Mario: The Origami King Nintendo Switch Pre-Orders are Live

In a surprise announcement, Nintendo revealed that a new game in the Paper Mario series will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on July 17th, 2020. This game came out of nowhere, shocking Nintendo fans around the globe at an early morning hour that made the reveal even harder to process.

As the name suggests, Paper Mario: The Origami King pits Mario and company against an origami threat known as King Olly. The "company" in this case is a new partner named Olivia and unlikely allies such as Bowser and the Toads. Together they will go on a "comedy-filled adventure" to free Princess Peach's castle from King Olly and his minions.

The trailer above promises a gorgeous and joyful gaming experience. Combine that with the official descriptions below and you'll have a pretty good idea about what to expect.

"Mario faces one of his most thrilling challenges yet in Paper Mario: The Origami King when the dangerous King Olly unleashes his plan to fold the entire world. Just when matters couldn’t get worse, he’s bound Princess Peach’s Castle in giant, colored streamers and transported it to a distant mountain. He’s even transformed Bowser’s minions into Folded Soldiers and enlisted them in his treacherous cause."

"Use the 1,000-Fold Arms ability to extend your arms to interact with the environment and solve puzzles. In battle, line up scattered enemies and plan your attack to maximize damage with the new, ring-based battle system that requires both puzzle-solving skills and a quick wit."

Pre-orders for Paper Mario: The Origami King are live here at Best Buy and at the eShop for $59.99. If you need a Nintendo Switch to play the game on, you can keep tabs on supply via our tracker. Hopefully Nintendo Switch supply issues will be resolved by the July 17th release date.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.