Pizza Hut's Pan Pizza Weighted Blanket Delivers Deep Sleep and Stress Relief

Instead of stress eating pizza this holiday season, you can achieve the same feeling of bliss thanks to Pizza Hut's Original Pan Pizza weighted blanket. It was developed in partnership with Gravity Blanket, who make some of the best weighted blankets on the market.

Like real pizza, this blanket will also quickly result in an extra 15 pounds weighing you down, but that extra weight will help to improve your sleep quality and reduce stress and anxiety thanks to "the power of deep pressure stimulation" (or, in this case, "deep dish pizza pressure stimulation"). What's more, it can be easily removed without exercise. In fact, you never have to leave the couch.

Then again, just looking at it is making us hungry.

The Pizza Hut Original Pan Weighted Blanket is available here at Gravity Blankets for $150. Pricey, but considerably cheaper than the weighted blankets that they sell that don't look like pizza. A blanket that doesn't look like pizza a major downgrade if you ask us. The Pizza Hut version is also a limited edition, so you'll need to act quickly if you want to get one.

Note that the Pizza Hut blanket features a micro-plush duvet cover and an inner weighted piece that contains fine-grade glass beads. The duvet cover can be easily removed and washed in the machine (wash in cold water, tumble dry on low). The inner weighted blanket is hand-wash and air-dry only.

"There's no better way to close out 2020 than eating a Pizza Hut Original Pan Pizza while wrapped in the warmth and comfort of the Original Pan Weighted Blanket", said George Felix, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. "This partnership with Gravity Blanket was the perfect solution to bring one of our legendary pizzas to life while bringing our fans a little TLC at the same time."

Indeed, after 2020 we need pizza on the inside and the outside.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.