Playmobil's Back to the Future 2020 Advent Calendar Recreates Iconic Movie Moments

Back to the Future celebrated its 35th anniversary earlier this month, and Playmobil was all over it with a magnificent Back to the Future DeLorean time machine set. Now they're following it up with an advent calendar for the 2020 holiday season that recreates some of the most iconic moments from the films.

We don't have the full details on what's available in Playmobil's Back to the Future advent calendar at this point, but we do know that it includes 1955 versions of Dr. Emmett Brown, Biff Tannen, and Marty McFly. It also represents 1985 with Doc and Marty in their time machine test radiation suits and Marty with his girlfriend Jennifer Parker. Accessories include a Lone Pine Mall sign, a bench, a skateboard, and a big Hill Valley backdrop.

Pre-orders for the Playmobil 70574 Back to the Future Advent Calendar are live here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99 with shipping slated for October. Reserve one early because this kind of advent calendar can be very difficult to find as we get closer to the holidays.

On a related note, Hasbro, Universal Brand Development, and Amblin Entertainment recently joined forces to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Back to the Future with a crossover Transformers figure appropriately dubbed Gigawatt.

The Autobot Gigawatt figure stands at 5.5 inches in robot mode and can convert to DeLorean Time Machine mode in 17 steps. Accessories include a blaster and whip antennae along with movie-inspired details from the film, such as Doc Brown-style goggles, a flux capacitor chest piece, and time circuits. Naturally, the gullwing doors open in Time Machine and the wheels rotate from vertical to horizontal to produce a hovering effect. Gigawatt doesn't need roads.

A limited edition of 1,985 individually numbered pieces quickly sold out as a Walmart exclusive and now command super high prices here on eBay. However, if you aren't a collector willing to pay top dollar for the limited edition figure, keep in mind that a second, standard variant release of the figure will be widely available starting October 1, 2020. Again, Walmart will likely be a prime target for the standard release. When it does arrive, you'll find it here. Note that a Back to the Future x Transformers crossover comic is also in the works from IDW.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.