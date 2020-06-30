New Transformers Figure Pre-Orders Include the Vintage G1 Autobot Blaster

By Sean Fallon

Hasbro's recent Fan First Friday event saw the debut of several awesome figures in their G.I. Joe Classified and Transformers lineups. You can find all of the details about the G.I. Joe Classified wave right here, and all of the details about the new Transformers figures below - including links where they can be pre-ordered. Each one is a retailer exclusive.

The Transformers wave includes figures in their new Robot Enhanced Design (R.E.D) series, which is basically the Transformers equivalent of the Star Wars The Black Series and Marvel Legends lines of premium 6-inch figures (we are particularly excited about the Soundwave figure in that line). There were also Generations Selects figures, and an Alternate Universe Optimus Prime. However, the star of the collection appears to be the Vintage G1 Autobot Blaster, which is a recreation of the original 1985 G1 release. Below you'll find pre-order links for all of the new releases followed by an image gallery.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Transformers Toys Vintage G1 Autobot Blaster

transformers-g1-top
prevnext

Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Deluxe Tigertrack

transformers-generations
prevnext

Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Deluxe Rotorstorm

transformers-generations-2
prevnext

Deluxe Centurion Drone Weaponizer Pack

transformers-weapon-pack
prevnext

R.E.D. [Robot Enhanced Design] Transformers G1 Megatron

transformers-redfd80c910-730a-40f3-97fb-0ae57cb43556.be49802bfcd572b66afbdc91cf3a76f1
prevnext

R.E.D. [Robot Enhanced Design] Transformers G1 Soundwave

transformers-redc7d88533-3797-449e-abba-0fd70583a2c84e222e36a54872986f339b538787a5a8
prevnext

R.E.D. [Robot Enhanced Design] G1 Optimus Prime

transformers-red02659eb9-e5cd-4940-b211-2aa88c9080f0c1b284a0d525c999c71d33d2e6a0359f
prevnext

Earthrise Leader Alternate Universe Optimus Prime

alternate-universe-optimus
prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of