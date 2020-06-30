New Transformers Figure Pre-Orders Include the Vintage G1 Autobot Blaster
Hasbro's recent Fan First Friday event saw the debut of several awesome figures in their G.I. Joe Classified and Transformers lineups. You can find all of the details about the G.I. Joe Classified wave right here, and all of the details about the new Transformers figures below - including links where they can be pre-ordered. Each one is a retailer exclusive.
The Transformers wave includes figures in their new Robot Enhanced Design (R.E.D) series, which is basically the Transformers equivalent of the Star Wars The Black Series and Marvel Legends lines of premium 6-inch figures (we are particularly excited about the Soundwave figure in that line). There were also Generations Selects figures, and an Alternate Universe Optimus Prime. However, the star of the collection appears to be the Vintage G1 Autobot Blaster, which is a recreation of the original 1985 G1 release. Below you'll find pre-order links for all of the new releases followed by an image gallery.
- Transformers Toys Vintage G1 Autobot Blaster - $29.99: Pre-Order at Walmart (Exclusive)
- Transformers Toys Generations War for Cybertron: Earthrise Leader Alternate Universe Optimus Prime - $49.99: Pre-order on Amazon (Exclusive)
- Transformers R.E.D. [Robot Enhanced Design] Transformers G1 Soundwave - $19.87: Pre-order at Walmart (Exclusive)
- Transformers R.E.D. [Robot Enhanced Design] G1 Optimus Prime - $19.99: Pre-order at Walmart (Exclusive)
- Transformers R.E.D. [Robot Enhanced Design] Transformers G1 Megatron - $19.87: Pre-order at Walmart (Exclusive)
- Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Deluxe Tigertrack - $19.99: Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth (Exclusive)
- Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Deluxe Rotorstorm - $19.99: Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth (Exclusive)
- Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Deluxe Centurion Drone Weaponizer Pack - $29.99: Pre-Order at Hasbro Pulse (Exclusive)
