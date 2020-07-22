Power Rangers Shattered Grid Lord Drakkon Evo III Lightning Collection Figure Unveiled

Hasbro's Power Ranger Lightning Collection is getting yet another awesome addition in the form of this Lord Drakkon Evo II figure (pictured below). The new look is actually based on the 2018 Shattered Grid Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Go Go Power Rangers crossover event from Boom Studios. In this alternate universe, Tommy Oliver becomes Lord Drakkon after choosing to remain loyal to Rita Repulsa.

The 6-inch Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Lord Drakkon Evo III figure features over 20 points of articulation, damaged Power Ranger trophy helmets, alternate hands, effects pieces, and more. This is Lord Drakkon in his final form with black and gold armor as he appeared in Power Rangers #30.

Unfortunately, Power Rangers fans will have to wait a bit to get their hands on the Lord Drakkon Evo II figure, as it's earmarked as a Hasbro Pulse exclusive with a September release priced at $49.99. However, there are several brand new Power Rangers releases that you can pre-order at this very moment. All of the details are available in the links below. Beyond that you'll find a gallery of images for the Lord Drakkon Evo III figure.