Prepare Yourself For The CASETiFY Teletubbies Collection

Activate your antennas and connect to Teletubbyland for some serious nostalgia because CASETiFY just launched a collection that will take you back to your childhood! Teaming up with the beloved Teletubbies, they’ve turned everyday phone accessories into a cheerful trip down memory lane featuring Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po. Prices start at a budget-friendly $15 and go up to $100, with a waitlist ready for sign-ups at CASETiFY.com. Whether you’re after a Sun Baby mirror case or a Tubby Toast grip stand (no kidding!), this drop is all about bringing joy to your tech. Additionally, there’s a treat for hardcore fans at the end.

What’s in the Teletubbies x CASETiFY Collection

This cool collaboration is all about injecting a dose of fun into your tech. The Teletubbies x CASETiFY collection features customizable phone cases, Apple Watch bands, AirPods shells, laptop sleeves, and more. Each piece captures a bit of the magical Teletubbyland, whether you want to show off your favorite character or get a glimpse of yourself in that adorable Sun Baby’s face (yes, that’s a real thing!).

And it’s not just about the looks. CASETiFY’s pop-culture merchandise is loved, but those cases are also renowned for their solid drop protection and sleek style, and these new designs bring that same vibe with a fun twist. Accessories like MagSafe grips, cardholder stands, and even a Teletubby-themed wireless charger add functionality while keeping everything fabulous.

This collection is perfect for anyone whose childhood memories are filled with laughter and the quirky sounds of the Teletubbies, or anyone just looking to brighten up their daily tech routine. If you’re a millennial working at a desk, let Laa-Laa accompany you. For Gen Z creators, Po is just waiting to star in your next “Get Ready With Me” video. And for all you collectors out there, the “Teletubbies Collector” bundle is your dream come true!

Teletubbies x CASETiFY: A Quirky and Affordable Collaboration

You can snag phone charms, keychains, and collectible figurines starting at $15, while premium items like laptop sleeves and bundles go up to $100. If you are interested in a phone case plus a grip stand, check out the “You’re My Sunshine” bundle. Additionally, if you don’t want to miss out on anything, the Collector Bundle offers the full experience.

Most of the items will launch on June 18, with some special products available from June 25, but you can hop on the waitlist now. Plus, you can shop the collection through the CASETiFY Co-Lab app and in-store at CASETiFY Studio locations around the world.

Lastly, one of the best parts about this collection is personalization. You can choose your favorite Teletubby, select a background, add your name, and voilà, you have personalised watch bands, AirPods cases, and more. With these options, your phone case can reflect not just your style, but a bit of your inner child too. Now that’s what I call character development!

