PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Walmart Restock: Here's How to Get a Console Today

(Photo: Sony/Microsoft)

The PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S will all be back in stock through various retailers on and around Black Friday, though gamers still in need of one of the new consoles won’t have to wait that long to get a shot at them. The new PlayStation and Xbox consoles will be restocked today, November 19th, but you can expect the stock to go quickly. To help give you a better chance at getting a console, we’ve got the exact launch times and product pages that you'll need this afternoon. Here's what you need to know...

When Will the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Be Available at Walmart?

Walmart has revealed that stock of the PS5 console and Xbox Series X/S consoles will be available online at 12pm PST (3pm EST) today, November 19th, via the links below.

We know this because Walmart has plastered the launch time right on the product pages. That brings us to an important point regarding your strategy for getting these consoles before the Black Friday and holiday mega rush. Walmart has been the only retailer that consistently reveals the exact times for an upcoming PS5 restock and Xbox Series X/S restock - and that includes keeping the product pages updated with this information. So by keeping tabs on the links above on a daily basis, you should get plenty of early notice about when your next chance will be. That brings us to another point...

Walmart's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Orders Won't Go Smoothly

Each and every time that Walmart but the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S up for sale, the product vanished in seconds. That's not surprising given the low level of PS5 stock and Xbox Series X stock mixed with super high demand. There have also been issues with the site crashing and / or issues with hopefuls adding the PS5 to their cart only to discover that it sold out before they could complete the process. There's no reason to expect that this upcoming restock will be any different. It's still worth a shot, but don't get your hopes up. At the very least you should be signed into your Walmart account and ready to go well before the 3pm launch.

More Chances to Buy the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

If you miss out, all is not lost. As noted, you'll have additional opportunities to score the consoles during the week of Black Friday. We also expect stock to trickle into various retailers randomly over the next weeks and months. Here are the links to keep your eye on:

PlayStation 5:

Xbox Series X / S:

If all else fails, you can always grab one via sites like eBay and StockX if you're willing to pay the outrageous markups. If you need to top up your PlayStation Plus subscription, there's a big deal happening right now that you might want to check out.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.