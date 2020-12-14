Big PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Restock is Happening Tomorrow

(Photo: Sony/Microsoft)

We're getting down to the wire with regard to scoring a PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S before Christmas, but your next big chance to order one of these consoles at the standard price is happening tomorrow, December 15th thanks to Best Buy. Here's what you need to know...

When Will the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Be Available at Best Buy?

Best Buy has revealed that stock of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles will be available online only starting "sometime after" 6am PST / 9am EST tomorrow, December 15th via the links below:

Note that Best Buy is timing the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S restock alongside a 3-Day Sale that should begin here at BestBuy.com sometime after 1am EST.

Best Buy's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Restocks Won't Go Smoothly

This is the first time that Best Buy has clearly advertised the day and time that they will restock PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. We know from experience with Walmart that the process won't go smoothly. Each and every time that Walmart advertised the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S launch times, the product vanished in seconds. That's not surprising given the low level of PS5 stock and Xbox Series X stock mixed with super high demand.

There were also issues with the site crashing and / or issues with hopefuls adding the PS5 to their cart only to discover that it sold out before they could complete the process. There's no reason to expect that this upcoming restock at Best Buy will be any different. It's still worth a shot, but don't get your hopes up. At the very least you should be signed into your Best Buy account and ready to go well before launch time.

More Chances to Buy the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

If you miss out, all is not lost. Odds are more stock will be available by the end of the year. PlayStation recently confirmed as much:

We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 25, 2020

That said, the Best Buy restock might indicate that more consoles will be available at other retailers soon. Keep tabs on the following links for a restock. Note that Walmart has consistently advertised their PS5 and Xbox Series X / S launch times, but pages for both consoles were down at the time of writing. If they go back up, that's probably a good sign that a new drop is imminent.

PlayStation 5:

Xbox Series X / S:

If all else fails, you can always grab one via sites like eBay and StockX if you're willing to pay the outrageous markups.

