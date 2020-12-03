PUMA Nintendo Entertainment System Sneakers Launch Tomorrow

Last week, PUMA and Nintendo launched a shoe and apparel collection that celebrates the iconic Super Mario franchise and the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) console that started it all. The wave included the Super Mario 64 Future Rider, Super Mario Galaxy RS-Fast, Super Mario Sunshine Clyde, and Super Mario Sunshine RS-Dreamer - all of which have sold out. However, your chance to grab the crown jewel of the collection - the NES Future Rider sneaker - is happening tomorrow, December 4th. Here's how to get a pair...

PUMA x Nintendo NES Sneakers: Release Times, Pre-Orders, and Price

The Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Future Rider sneaker will be available here at PUMA.com starting tomorrow, December 4th at 7am PST / 10am EST. They're priced at a reasonable $90 in adult sizes.

Note that PUMA's NES sneaker was originally slated to be available in kids sizes as well, though listings for those options were not available on the PUMA website at the time of writing. If they launch tomorrow, you should be able to find them here in PUMA's hub for the Nintendo Super Mario Bros. collection.

When the NES sneakers sell out, you'll have to grab them via sites like eBay and StockX - for a premium of course.

PUMA x Nintendo NES Sneaker Design

The shoes feature the color scheme from the original Nintendo Entertainment System console, and include details like Super Mario Bros game graphics on the tongue, a NES controller tag, and a power button on the heel. You can take a closer look at these details in the gallery below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.