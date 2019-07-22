Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kits Are Available Now

The fourth incarnation of the Raspberry Pi platform was announced last month with some massive and long-awaited upgrades. The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B includes up to 4GB of RAM, a faster CPU and GPU, full-throughput Gigabit Ethernet, dual band Wi-Fi, a whole bunch of additional ports, and dual monitor support at resolutions up to 4K (30fps dual / 60fps single).

In other words, the Raspberry Pi 4 has the potential to become a genuinely useful budget desktop PC. The power boost is also going to be huge for tinkerers. That having been said, the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kit is now available on Amazon in 1GB, 2GB, and 4GB flavors with prices that range from $79.99 to $99.99. The 4GB kit includes the following:

Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Model B with 1.5GHz 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU (4GB RAM)

32GB Samsung EVO+ Micro SD Card (Class 10) Pre-loaded with NOOBS

CanaKit Premium High-Gloss Raspberry Pi 4 Case

Micro HDMI to HDMI Cable – 6 foot (Supports up to 4K 60p)

CanaKit USB-C Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply with Noise Filter – Specially designed for the Raspberry Pi 4 (UL Listed)

CanaKit USB-C PiSwitch (On/Off Power Switch for Raspberry Pi 4)

Set of Heat Sinks

USB MicroSD Card Reader

CanaKit Quick-Start Guide

CanaKit GPIO Reference Card

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B highlights include:

A 1.5GHz quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU (~3× performance)

1GB, 2GB, or 4GB of LPDDR4 SDRAM

Full-throughput Gigabit Ethernet

Dual-band 802.11ac wireless networking

Bluetooth 5.0

Two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports

Dual monitor support, at resolutions up to 4K

VideoCore VI graphics, supporting OpenGL ES 3.x

4Kp60 hardware decode of HEVC video

Complete compatibility with earlier Raspberry Pi products

Keep in mind that the Retropie gaming emulator software doesn’t work with Raspberry Pi 4 at the time of writing. This will change soon, but if you’re looking to use the Pi 4 as an arcade machine, you might want to hold off for a bit, or grab an older model. When Retropie is ready to go, you’ll likely see a retro gaming-focused Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kit added to the CanaKit lineup.

