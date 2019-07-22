Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kits Are Available Now

The fourth incarnation of the Raspberry Pi platform was announced last month with some massive and long-awaited upgrades. The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B includes up to 4GB of RAM, a faster CPU and GPU, full-throughput Gigabit Ethernet, dual band Wi-Fi, a whole bunch of additional ports, and dual monitor support at resolutions up to 4K (30fps dual / 60fps single).
In other words, the Raspberry Pi 4 has the potential to become a genuinely useful budget desktop PC. The power boost is also going to be huge for tinkerers. That having been said, the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kit is now available on Amazon in 1GB, 2GB, and 4GB flavors with prices that range from $79.99 to $99.99. The 4GB kit includes the following:
- Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Model B with 1.5GHz 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU (4GB RAM)
- 32GB Samsung EVO+ Micro SD Card (Class 10) Pre-loaded with NOOBS
- CanaKit Premium High-Gloss Raspberry Pi 4 Case
- Micro HDMI to HDMI Cable – 6 foot (Supports up to 4K 60p)
- CanaKit USB-C Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply with Noise Filter – Specially designed for the Raspberry Pi 4 (UL Listed)
- CanaKit USB-C PiSwitch (On/Off Power Switch for Raspberry Pi 4)
- Set of Heat Sinks
- USB MicroSD Card Reader
- CanaKit Quick-Start Guide
- CanaKit GPIO Reference Card
Raspberry Pi 4 Model B highlights include:
- A 1.5GHz quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU (~3× performance)
- 1GB, 2GB, or 4GB of LPDDR4 SDRAM
- Full-throughput Gigabit Ethernet
- Dual-band 802.11ac wireless networking
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports
- Dual monitor support, at resolutions up to 4K
- VideoCore VI graphics, supporting OpenGL ES 3.x
- 4Kp60 hardware decode of HEVC video
- Complete compatibility with earlier Raspberry Pi products
Keep in mind that the Retropie gaming emulator software doesn’t work with Raspberry Pi 4 at the time of writing. This will change soon, but if you’re looking to use the Pi 4 as an arcade machine, you might want to hold off for a bit, or grab an older model. When Retropie is ready to go, you’ll likely see a retro gaming-focused Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kit added to the CanaKit lineup.
