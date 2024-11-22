Reebok’s Latest Sneaker Collab Is With Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Reebok’s latest collaboration might not come as such a surprise to fans of a certain blue mammal… Yeah, I’m talking about the one and only Sonic the Hedgehog! The iconic sneaker company has collaborated with Paramount Pictures and SEGA to release a new line of shoes inspired by the upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Everything you need to know about getting your feet into these fun designs can be found below. If you like what you see, be ready and waiting starting at 7am PT / 10am ET on December 6th right here at Reebok to snag your favorite styles.

Each sneaker design takes on qualities of one of our fuzzy friends: Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails. For Knuckles, you’ll find the Club C Revenge shoe includes a full suede exterior to mimic Knuckle’s hair. For Tails’ child shoe, they’ve included a suede attachment of Tails’ namesake – his two tails. A collection truly made for longtime fans of the franchise and for those who have done the work to pass the Sonic mantle down to the next generation. You can take a closer look at the designs in the gallery below.

REEBOK Sonic The hedgehog 3 Footwear collection

Sonic FLOATZIG 1 (Adult $140): Reebok’s best-in-class everyday performance runner features checkboard print on woven tongue label, sock liner, and heel, a Sonic inspired gold ring heel pull tab, and more, all on top of the Zig-shaped Floatride Energy foam outsole.

Knuckles CLUB C REVENGE (Adult $100): Reebok’s classic court shoe built in Knuckles inspired red/white features a full suede, a metal spike stud detail on the heel tab, checkboard print on woven tongue label, sock liner, and heel, a custom graphic sockliner, and more.



(Adult $100): Reebok’s classic court shoe built in Knuckles inspired red/white features a full suede, a metal spike stud detail on the heel tab, checkboard print on woven tongue label, sock liner, and heel, a custom graphic sockliner, and more. Children’s collection: Tails CLASSIC LEATHER STEP N’ FLASH ($65) Sonic ZIG N’ GLOW ($65), Sonic ZIG DYNAMICA ($65), Knuckles CLUB C ($60), Tails CLASSIC LEATHER ($65)



Sonic the Hedgehog 3 x Reebok Collection / Drops December 6th at 10am ET See at reebok (coming Soon)

“It’s such a pleasure partnering with an iconic footwear brand like Reebok to bring the fast, fun, and exciting energy of Sonic to the feet of fans,” commented Irene Trachtenberg, SVP of Worldwide Partnerships at Paramount Pictures. “Honoring the franchise and new film in this way – by bringing Sonic lovers a line of product that they can engage with and express their fandom – we think people are really going to love it.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s arrival is much anticipated, especially from Sonic fans who have been fans of the character since his original game dropped in 1991. Just a few days ago a new poster was released that showed more of our beloved Shadow – he actually appears twice! The villainous Hedgehog can be seen at the top of the poster and at the bottom, racing Sonic on a pretty sweet black motorcycle. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters December 20, 2024.