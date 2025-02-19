Samurai Jack is Back Thanks to Mezco’s One:12 Collective Figure Line

It’s been nearly 8 years since Samurai Jack returned for a triumphant fifth and final season on Adult Swim, and Mezco Toyz is bringing Jack back for a One:12 Collective figure that should delight fans. The figure includes a highly detailed costume, multiple head, hair, and hands options, his trusty katana, a “functioning” bow and arrow set, time portal, and much more.

Pre-orders for the Samurai Jack One:12 Collective figure are available now here at Entertainment Earth priced at $95 with free U.S. shipping. It’s slated to arrive in October 2025, but you won’t be charged until it’s on the way to your doorstep. A full breakdown of the accessories can be found below.

FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Five (5) head portraits with three (3) interchangeable hairstyles

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Eleven (11) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

One (1) pair of katana holding hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of bow & arrow holding hands (L&R)

Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R)

One (1) pointing hand (R)

COSTUME:

Hat (removable)

Blindfold (removable)

Gi

Belt

Geta sandals

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) katana

One (1) katana sheath

One (1) bow

Three (3) arrows

One (1) time portal FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

What Is Samurai Jack?

Originally created by Genndy Tartakovsky for Cartoon Network Studios, Samurai Jack first premiered on Cartoon Network back in 2001 and ran for four seasons before being cancelled. The demand for the series to get an official ending kept so strong through the next 13 years that Samurai Jack actually returned for Season 5 of the animated series in 2017. This fifth and final season aired with Adult Swim, and featured a much darker take on the material than seen in the original run.

This final season also brought Samurai Jack to its end, and thus fans were finally able to see how Tartakovsky planned to end it all after so many years. A synopsis of the show reads:

“Samurai Jack, tells the story of a young prince from medieval Japan whose father’s empire is destroyed by the demon Aku. Jack escapes the destruction, traveling the world in search of justice and the chance to battle the evil Aku and his robot minions in the world of the future.”