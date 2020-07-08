SDCC 2020 Exclusive Pins are Live: Star Wars: The Clone Wars Set, 6-Inch Baymax Figpin XL

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 has been scrapped in favor of the Comic-Con@Home online event this year, so there's no need to travel to get your hands on exclusives from the show. That having been said, Entertainment Earth launched a handful of their SDCC 2020 exclusives today, including a rad WW84 Loungefly backpack, a Big Hero 6 Baymax Pain Meter FiGPiN XL, and a set of pins featuring characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The set for Star Wars: The Clone Wars includes figural enamel pins of Ahsoka, Rex, Ventress, and the show logo. Each pin measures approximately 1 3/4-inches and comes packaged in a clear, hard display case. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with shipping slated for July.

The Big Hero 6 Baymax Pain Meter FiGPiN measures a whopping 6-inches tall and includes a custom display backer. It's a one-time production run listed as #X44 in the series, so pre-order one at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 (ships in July) while you can. You'll be scoring a 10 on the wallet pain meter if you miss out and have to resort to grabbing one on eBay. Note that each pin includes an ID code on the back that provides details like the edition run, sequence number in the edition, artist bio, wave information, manufactured date, and rarity scale.

