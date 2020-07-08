Wonder Woman 1984's Rad Loungefly Mini Backpack SDCC Exclusive is Live

Today Entertainment Earth unveiled several of their exclusives for San Diego Comic-Con 2020 (which will take place this year as the Comic-Con@Home online event), and this Wonder Woman 1984 mini backpack from Loungefly definitely takes center stage.

The backpack is based on the colorful teaser poster for WW84, and features the Wonder Woman logo in pink neon with shiny gold accents and hardware. It's made of faux leather, and measures about 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep. Additional features include printed details, a matching lining, adjustable straps, zipper closure, a zippered front pocket, and a handle.

Pre-orders for the SDCC 2020 exclusive WW84 backpack are live here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with shipping slated for July. It joins the Big Hero 6 Baymax Pain Meter FiGPiN XL Enamel Pin ($29.99 at EE) and Star Wars: The Clone Wars Enamel Pin Set ($19.99 at EE) in Entertainment Earth's SDCC 2020 exclusive lineup. The pins would be a fun addition to the WW84 backpack, though the huge Baymax one is nearly as large as the bag itself.

On a related note, Mattel has launched Wonder Woman 1984 Barbie dolls featuring Diana Prince in her stunning white gala gown complete with a golden cuff bracelet, necklace, and nude heels. Steve Trevor, on the other hand, is wearing his badass fanny pack. Additional accessories include aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and a black jacket over a white t-shirt. Both figures are sculpted to look like their on-screen counterparts Gal Gadot and Chris Pine.

Mattel is releasing the WW84 Barbie dolls as a gift set that you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth, here at Walmart and here at Amazon for $79.99.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.