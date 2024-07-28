SDCC 2024: Pop Mart’s Comic-Con Reveals Include Batman Reborn, MCU, Beetlejuice, and More

Odds are you’ll be able to find something on your collectibles wish list as you walk through the halls of San Diego Comic-Con, and if you happen to be at Comic-Con, you will likely want to stop by the Pop Mart booth #135 to get a first look at their upcoming releases. The reason why is that their upcoming slate features new collectibles in the worlds of Marvel’s MCU, DC’s Batman, Beetlejuice, Peach Riot, and How To Train Your Dragon, and they range from smaller blind box figures all the way to epic guardian statues. You can get a full rundown of all the items Pop Mart has revealed at Comic-Con below, and we’ve got an up-close look at all of the new releases on the next slide.

One of the most anticipated releases is the Batman Reborn figurine, which features a gorgeous version of the Dark Knight perched on a gravestone that carries the name of Bruce Wayne. On the Marvel side, Pop Mart has revealed the Marvel Photo Frame Blind Box series, which features frames that feature two characters, but one side features a character stepping out of the frame. These are all based on the MCU versions and can be assembled and disassembled. The lineup features characters like Captain America, Spider-Man, Loki, Scarlet Witch, and more. You can find the full rundown of all Pop Mart’s releases below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The DC Batman Reborn Figurine – Batman, a cornerstone of DC Comics, first appeared in “Detective Comics” and has since become the first superhero in comic history without superpowers. This figurine captures Batman in his essence – poised to strike, embodying the silent guardian of Gotham. The Batman Rebirth statue is a tribute to his relentless bravery, sharp intellect, and unwavering resolve to protect the city.

Price: $239.99

Online Release Date: August 30, 2024

Marvel Photo Frame Blind Box Series – Celebrate the stories of family, friendship, courage, and love that define the Marvel universe with POP MART’s exclusive photo frame series featuring iconic characters: Captain America, Winter Soldier, Thor, Loki, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Iron Man, and Spider-Man. The two halves of the frame can be assembled and disassembled, adding a unique and interactive element. The Marvel Photo Frame Series includes 8 regular models and 1 hidden model. The probability of regular models is 1:8

Price: $15.99 per blind box

Online Release Date: August 2, 2024

The Monsters x How To Train Your Dragon Figures – POP MART’s beloved The Monsters meet the fan-favorite Toothless and Light Fury of DreamWorks How To Train Your Dragon in this exciting collaboration.

Price: $114.99 per figure

Peach Riot Punk Angle Figures – After causing a sensation worldwide, Giggy, Poppy, and Frankie of Peach Riot are now taking their stage styling and photo shoots to the next level. The inspiration for these ANGEL shapes comes from the soft and natural Rococo paintings, charming ballet dancers, and Peach Riot’s classic punk style. The collection is limited to just 500 pieces, making it a truly exclusive addition to any collection.

Price: $129.99 per figure

Which figure are you most excited to pick up? You can talk all things collectibles with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!

Beetlejuice

The Monsters x How To Train Your Dragon: Toothless (Front)

The Monsters x How To Train Your Dragon: Toothless (Back)

The Monsters x How To Train Your Dragon: Light Fury (Front)

The Monsters x How To Train Your Dragon: Light Fury (Back)

Peach Riot Punk Angle Figures: Frankie

Peach Riot Punk Angle Figures: Gigi

Peach Riot Punk Angle Figures: Poppy

Peach Riot Punk Angle Figures Group

Marvel Photo Frame Blind Box Series: Iron Man

Marvel Photo Frame Blind Box Series: Spider-Man

Marvel Photo Frame Blind Box Series: Winter Soldier

Marvel Photo Frame Blind Box Series: Captain America

Marvel Photo Frame Blind Box Series: Iron Patriot

Marvel Photo Frame Blind Box Series: Thor

Marvel Photo Frame Blind Box Series: Loki

Marvel Photo Frame Blind Box Series: Vision

Marvel Photo Frame Blind Box Series: Scarlet Witch

The Dark Knight: The DC Batman Reborn Figurine