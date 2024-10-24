Skechers Drops a Fun Street-Style Spy x Family Sneaker Collection

Skechers just released the best way to up your sneaky, spying game… with an awesome sneaker collection! Skechers has utilized the street-style of their Koopa sneaker by pairing it with one of the most popular anime around, Spy x Family. There are two different options as part of the collection and each comes with multiple color variations. One shoe features images of Yor and Loid on top of either a red, green, or pink leather, while the other includes images from their life as a loving family. Each shoe also includes a removable ‘Director Chimera’ charm as well as the cushioned Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insoles.

The casual street-style of the shoe works really well paired with the anime aesthetics, and it’s nice to know that with the added insoles, they’ll be comfortable too. You can find these Skechers here, currently on sale for $85. Be aware these are Mens sizes and, again, each style includes multiple color options. You can take a look at each variation below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spy x Family’s season 2 ended back in 2023, so fans are itching to get back on the Forger train. Back in June, it was confirmed that the anime would be getting a third season. The official Spy x Family X account confirmed this by posting an illustration that centered everyone’s favorite pink-haired psychic, Anya, alongside the adorable family pet, Bond. The two’s supernatural psychic bond and their emotional human-to-pet bond are both clearly seen in the poster – but in the end, it truly is just a little girl cuddled up with her good boy. Spy-parents Yor and Loid are seen standing just outside the door, looking over their adorable (fake) family. At the bottom in small text reads “season 3.”

https://twitter.com/spyfamily_anime/status/1799692014172451038 Spy x Family season 3 confirmation post

For now, we sadly don’t have a date for when the new season will premiere. The increased popularity of the show proves that a season 3 is necessary, and we’re obviously hoping even more seasons will come after that!



Any anime fans who have yet to enjoy the sincerity that is Spy x Family should check out the show either on Hulu or Crunchyroll. You can also watch the anime movie, Spy x Family Code: White, which came out in 2023, on either Crunchyroll or Amazon Prime streaming. Both the dubbed and the subbed versions should be available. If you’re more of a manga reader than an anime watcher, the entirety of Spy x Family can be read on Viz.com.