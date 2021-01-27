Solar Opposites Gets Its First Pops at Funko Fair

One hour after the debut of new Rick and Morty Pop figures at Funko Fair 2021, the first wave of Pops from the Hulu animated series Solar Opposites are up for pre-order. This is notable because Solar Opposites is the brainchild of Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and head writer Mike McMahan. The news also follows shortly after Hulu announced that the second season release date for Solar Opposites is set for March 26th.

The Pop figures in the Solar Opposites lineup include Yumyulack, Jesse, Terry, and Korvo. Pre-orders for all of these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now. They will probably end up here at Walmart at some point today as well. You can keep tabs on all of the new Funko Fair 2021 releases right here via our master list.

If you're unfamiliar, Solar Opposites centers around an alien family that crash lands on Earth and is forced to make a life in suburban America. They can't decide if it's awesome or horrible. After the Season 1 premiere, creators Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan sat down with ComicBook.com to talk about the second installment.

"Well, I can tell you that we're keeping things pretty tight lipped because we just want to see how things go," Roiland said. I can tell you The Wall is not going anywhere, but things are certainly going to be different there. That's a place that we find a lot of inspiration and we're going to continue that. But that's probably the only thing I want to say. The second season is pretty far along, which is exciting. It's pretty amazing, man. We're really lucky to be able to get to do this. And we're hoping to we get to do a bunch more after Season 2."

"We have lots of plans and everything on Solar we have figured out, it's really kind of, when do we do it," said McMahan. "It's almost like unwrapping a present really slowly because once it's unwrapped, it's unwrapped and it's really the action of getting to slowly go at it until you actually hit it. So we've kind of adjusted a couple of times and been like, 'Oh, should we do this thing we want to do with The Pupa yet?' Because we've written and the artists are working on Season 2 already. I'm already seeing a lot of stuff for Season 2 and we do some Pupa stuff but we also wanted to build out."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.