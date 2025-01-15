Spider-Gwen Sees The Spider-Verse Upside Down In This Exclusive Funko Pop

Maybe you fell in love with her in Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse or maybe you’ve been following her since her first arrival in Marvel Comics. Either way, Spider-Gwen is one awesome character, and her popularity has only grown since the first Spider-verse film. Well, Funko has brought the character back with an all-new Entertainment Earth exclusive Funko Pop. The new figure features the spider-like character upside-down hanging by her web. Inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse animated film, this Spider-Gwen has on blue shoes instead of her blue ballet slippers, and the hood of her costume droops past her head. If you’re hoping to snag one, head here to Entertainment Earth and pre-order. This Funko Pop is currently listed for $14.99, with an arrival estimated for March 2025.

If the Spider-verse has been on your mind lately, maybe you’ll need more than just Spider-Gwen to solve the problem. Luckily for you, Funko has released quite a few Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse Funko Pops. The lineup includes Spider-Woman, Spider-Man India, Spider-Byte, Miles G Morales, and an unmasked Spider-Punk, and more. With the next installment of the Spider-verse films hopefully coming soon, these Pops can tide us over until then.

Tom Holland On Funko Pops

The MCU’s Spider-Man has admitted to having love for his own Funko Pops. Tom Holland, the British actor who brought Spider-Man to life with his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War, recently opened up to GQSpain about his love for his mini-me’s.

“Funko Pops! I love Funko Pops,” the actor gushed, “$43 bucks, worth every penny. I think they’re really cool. I’ve actually collected all my Funko Pops. I kept them in my house for a long time, but then it got to the point where it looked like I had a shrine to myself, and I had to get rid of them because it was quite embarrassing. They’re in the cupboard, but I love them. Keep making them, because I think they’re brilliant.”

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has appeared in many MCU films, having his own trilogy that wrapped up nicely in 2021, as well as large roles in the MCU’s team-up films, like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. But at only 43 bucks, it seems he got all of his Pops at a great deal!



