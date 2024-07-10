Funko Dives Back Into The Spider-Verse With New Spider-Man Pop Figures

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Funko Pops

While we wait for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and a possible live-action film starring Miles Morales, Funko is launching a new wave of Pop figures inspired by the second film in the animated Spider-Verse trilogy. This time around we’re getting Miles G. Morales, Mayday Parker, and unmasked Spider-Punk and Spider-Man 2099 figures.

The new collection of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Funko Pops are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $79+ and here on Amazon now. You can find a ton of additional Funko Pop releases for this week right here via our master list, including this Tony Stark Iron Man 3 GITD Entertainment Earth exclusive.

What Is Beyond the Spider-Verse About?



Beyond the Spider-Verse is expected to deal with the fallout of the cliffhanger ending of Across the Spider-Verse, with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) stuck on an alternate universe with a more villainous version of himself (Jharrel Jerome).

“Here’s what I can promise, and I said it about the second one when we were in the middle of it: Phil Lord, Chris Miller, everybody, the producers on this, the directors they’re going to bring in … What they did on the first one is all the directors became executive producers. So they just keep adding to it. What I can promise is they are not going to stop until it’s excellent,” Peter B. Parker actor Jake Johnson confirmed to ComicBook.com. “And if that means it takes a little bit longer, if that means it’s even bigger, if that means it’s longer — they don’t play by anybody’s rules. They work really hard. As actors in it, we’re always shocked that we get called in to record on this last one. I think it was a month before it screened, where we could not believe we were still recording. So they’re not going to quit until it’s great and I have nothing but faith in them. But in terms of giving anything away [about the story], can’t do it.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available to own and stream now. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is currently between release dates.

When Will Miles Morales Appear in Live-Action?

The topic of Miles Morales making his live-action debut has been talked about at length in recent years, with the cast and crew of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe advocating for the character to appear in that context. Spider-Verse producer Amy Pascal has been repeatedly vocal about the possibility, indicating that it would not happen until the conclusion of the current animated Spider-Verse trilogy.

“Someday,” Pascal explained earlier this year. “Not until we make two more movies. Someday. Someday. We’re very happy doing [the animated Spider-Verse movies].”